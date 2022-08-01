Barsele Minerals : Fact Sheet - August 2022
Corporate Fact Sheet
TSXV:BME OTCQB: BRSLF
A MEMBER OF BELCARRA GROUP MANAGEMENT LTD.
Actively exploring the Barsele Project, located on the western end of the Proterozoic "Skellefte Trend", a
prolific gold and massive sulphide deposits belt, intersecting the "Gold Line" in Northern Sweden
District-scale (+34,500 ha) land package
Existing high-grade, NI 43-101 compliant
in a tier-1 mining jurisdiction
multi-million-ounce gold resource
Access to infrastructure (power, rail, roads, water,
~324K oz Au grading 1.81 g/t Au (indicated)
skilled labour) in a region that is host to multiple
~2.1M oz Au grading 2.54 g/t Au (inferred)
current and past-producing mines
Exploration to date has only scratched
Led by a proven management team (part
the surface of this large orogenic gold
of Belcarra Group) with experience
and evolving VMS system
monetizing major discoveries
5.0 km of the 8.0 km gold hosting shear zone remains
Recognized for the discovery of Orko Silver Corp's La
underexplored (current resource only covers 3.0 km)
Preciosa Silver-Gold Deposit in Durango, Mexico,
amongst other discoveries
Fully funded through to a PFS with JV partner Agnico Eagle
45/55 JV with Agnico Eagle (operator) who has spent over $40M and drilled over 158,000 m since 2015
Mineral Resource Estimate (Feb 21, 2019)
Scenario
Indicated
Inferred
Cut-off
Tonnage
Grade
Contained
Tonnage
Grade
Contained
(g/t Au)
(000)
(g/t Au)
(000 oz Au)
(000)
(g/t Au)
(000 oz Au)
Pit
0.50
3,452
1.32
147
1,819
1.59
93
Constrained
Bulk
1.50
1,442
2.53
117
8,759
2.58
728
Underground
Selective
1.80
684
2.75
60
14,917
2.64
1,265
Underground
Total
5,578
1.81
324
25,495
2.54
2,086
Upcoming Catalysts
Highlight Drill Results
Finalize negotiations with Agnico Eagle to become 100% owner of Barsele Project.
Drill 30,000 m within next 1-1.5 years with expectation to grow inventory to 3.5M oz Au
Continue to explore the property with our
highly skilled team, Working toward an additional 1.0 million NI 43-101 compliant oz.
Capital Structure
Ticker(s)
TSXV:BME, OTCQB: BRSLF
Share Price (as of August 1, 2022)
C$0.31
Shares Outstanding
130.97M
Basic Market Capitalization
~C$41.26M
Options (average price $0.65)
6.82M
Fully Diluted Shares
119.80M
Barsele Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: BME) (OTCQB: BRSLF)
Hole ID
From
To
Core Length
Au
Top-Capped
(m)
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(at 20g/t Au)
AVA16005
221
227
6
16.2
7.28
367
393
26
2.22
2.22
AVA18003
253
262
9
35.72
5.58
258.45
258.7
0.25
1165*
80
AVA18003ext
491
491.65
0.65
647.3
34
CNT15005
31
32.3
1.3
79
37.45
CNT15007
448
449
1
128
40
CNT17006
340
365
25
5.34
5.34
NOR19008
56.00
68.00
12.00
11.04
9.91
NOR19009
48.00
58.00
10.00
8.86
8.8
SKI16001
130.85
140
9.15
7.07
6.66
SKI16011
192
211
19
6.42
2.74
SKI17003
517
567
50
3.1
2.89
596
600
4
60.18
14.68
SKI17007
386.9
388
1.1
101.7
29.97
SKI17016
495
509
14
12.6
5.55
E: info@barseleminerals.com / P: 604-687-8566
www.barseleminerals.com
Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings St. Vancouver, BC
Disclaimer
Barsele Minerals Corp. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 16:34:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about BARSELE MINERALS CORP.
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-3,14 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
0,28 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-21,8x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
41,3 M
32,2 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
81,9%
Chart BARSELE MINERALS CORP.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.