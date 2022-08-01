Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Barsele Minerals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BME   CA0688921083

BARSELE MINERALS CORP.

(BME)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:29 2022-07-29 pm EDT
0.3150 CAD   +1.61%
12:35pBARSELE MINERALS : Fact Sheet - August 2022
PU
07/18BARSELE MINERALS : Fact Sheet - July 2022
PU
06/08Barsele Minerals Announces the Resumption of Diamond Drilling Activities for 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barsele Minerals : Fact Sheet - August 2022

08/01/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Fact Sheet TSXV:BME OTCQB: BRSLF

A MEMBER OF BELCARRA GROUP MANAGEMENT LTD.

Actively exploring the Barsele Project, located on the western end of the Proterozoic "Skellefte Trend", a

prolific gold and massive sulphide deposits belt, intersecting the "Gold Line" in Northern Sweden

District-scale (+34,500 ha) land package

Existing high-grade, NI 43-101 compliant

in a tier-1 mining jurisdiction

multi-million-ounce gold resource

Access to infrastructure (power, rail, roads, water,

~324K oz Au grading 1.81 g/t Au (indicated)

skilled labour) in a region that is host to multiple

~2.1M oz Au grading 2.54 g/t Au (inferred)

current and past-producing mines

Exploration to date has only scratched

Led by a proven management team (part

the surface of this large orogenic gold

of Belcarra Group) with experience

and evolving VMS system

monetizing major discoveries

5.0 km of the 8.0 km gold hosting shear zone remains

Recognized for the discovery of Orko Silver Corp's La

underexplored (current resource only covers 3.0 km)

Preciosa Silver-Gold Deposit in Durango, Mexico,

amongst other discoveries

Fully funded through to a PFS with JV partner Agnico Eagle

45/55 JV with Agnico Eagle (operator) who has spent over $40M and drilled over 158,000 m since 2015

Mineral Resource Estimate (Feb 21, 2019)

Scenario

Indicated

Inferred

Cut-off

Tonnage

Grade

Contained

Tonnage

Grade

Contained

(g/t Au)

(000)

(g/t Au)

(000 oz Au)

(000)

(g/t Au)

(000 oz Au)

Pit

0.50

3,452

1.32

147

1,819

1.59

93

Constrained

Bulk

1.50

1,442

2.53

117

8,759

2.58

728

Underground

Selective

1.80

684

2.75

60

14,917

2.64

1,265

Underground

Total

5,578

1.81

324

25,495

2.54

2,086

Upcoming Catalysts

Highlight Drill Results

  1. Finalize negotiations with Agnico Eagle to become 100% owner of Barsele Project.
  2. Drill 30,000 m within next 1-1.5 years with expectation to grow inventory to 3.5M oz Au
    Continue to explore the property with our
  3. highly skilled team, Working toward an additional 1.0 million NI 43-101 compliant oz.

Capital Structure

Ticker(s)

TSXV:BME, OTCQB: BRSLF

Share Price (as of August 1, 2022)

C$0.31

Shares Outstanding

130.97M

Basic Market Capitalization

~C$41.26M

Options (average price $0.65)

6.82M

Fully Diluted Shares

119.80M

Barsele Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: BME) (OTCQB: BRSLF)

Hole ID

From

To

Core Length

Au

Top-Capped

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(at 20g/t Au)

AVA16005

221

227

6

16.2

7.28

367

393

26

2.22

2.22

AVA18003

253

262

9

35.72

5.58

258.45

258.7

0.25

1165*

80

AVA18003ext

491

491.65

0.65

647.3

34

CNT15005

31

32.3

1.3

79

37.45

CNT15007

448

449

1

128

40

CNT17006

340

365

25

5.34

5.34

NOR19008

56.00

68.00

12.00

11.04

9.91

NOR19009

48.00

58.00

10.00

8.86

8.8

SKI16001

130.85

140

9.15

7.07

6.66

SKI16011

192

211

19

6.42

2.74

SKI17003

517

567

50

3.1

2.89

596

600

4

60.18

14.68

SKI17007

386.9

388

1.1

101.7

29.97

SKI17016

495

509

14

12.6

5.55

E: info@barseleminerals.com / P: 604-687-8566

www.barseleminerals.com

Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings St. Vancouver, BC

Disclaimer

Barsele Minerals Corp. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 16:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BARSELE MINERALS CORP.
12:35pBARSELE MINERALS : Fact Sheet - August 2022
PU
07/18BARSELE MINERALS : Fact Sheet - July 2022
PU
06/08Barsele Minerals Announces the Resumption of Diamond Drilling Activities for 2022
AQ
06/07Barsele Minerals Resumes Diamond Drilling Activities for 2022
MT
06/07Barsele Minerals Corp. Announces the Resumption of Diamond Drilling Activities for 2022
CI
05/24BARSELE MINERALS : Management Discussion and Analysis Q12022
PU
05/24Barsele Minerals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/05BARSELE MINERALS : Fact Sheet - May 2022
PU
04/22BARSELE MINERALS : Annual Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
04/22Barsele Minerals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,14 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,28 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 41,3 M 32,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart BARSELE MINERALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Barsele Minerals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary G. Cope President & Director
N. Ross Wilmot Chief Financial Officer & Director
Arthur Charles Freeze Independent Director & Geologist
Richard Sayers Independent Director
William Harry White Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARSELE MINERALS CORP.-40.57%32
NEWMONT CORPORATION-26.99%35 938
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-16.09%27 884
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-19.10%19 581
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-35.94%17 849
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-19.05%15 486