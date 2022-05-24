Barsele Minerals : Management Discussion and Analysis Q12022 05/24/2022 | 03:29pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BARSELE MINERALS CORP. INTERIM REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited) MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ("MD&A") FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 Dated: May 24, 2022 Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting: The accompanying interim financial report for the three months ended March 31, 2022 has been prepared by management using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Other information contained in this document has also been prepared by management and is consistent with the data contained in the annual financial report. The Company's certifying officers, based on their knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, are also responsible to ensure that the interim financial report and interim MD&A (together the "filings") do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by these filings, and the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in these interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented in these interim filings. The Board of Directors approves the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in the filings and ensures that management has discharged its financial responsibilities. The Board's review is accomplished principally through the Audit Committee, which meets periodically to review all corporate filings prior to interim filing. Certain statements in this report may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they were made. In particular, forward looking comments regarding both the Company's plans and operations included in the "Description of Business" with respect to management's planned exploration and other activities, and in "Liquidity", and "Corporate Summary" regarding management's estimated ability to fund its projected costs of exploration work and general corporate costs of operations, and its ability to raise additional funding through placement of the Company's common shares, are plans and estimates of management only and actual results and outcomes could be materially different. In March 2020 the World Health Organization declared coronavirus COVID-19 a global pandemic. This contagious disease outbreak, which has continued to spread, and any related adverse public health developments, has adversely affected workforces, economics, and financial markets globally, potentially leading to an economic downturn. It is not possible for the Company to predict the duration or magnitude of the adverse results of the outbreak and its effects on the Company's business or results of operations at this time. Description of Business: BARSELE, SWEDEN: The Company is engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The Barsele Property is located 40 km southeast of the town of Storuman in Västerbottens Län, a regional district of northern Sweden approximately 600 km due north of Stockholm. Exploration in the project area has been ongoing for more than 30 years. From 1985 to 2010, a total of 398 diamond drill holes (43,609 metres) have been drilled and in 2006, Northland Resources S.A. ("Northland") completed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report which contained resource estimates of both indicated and inferred resources and was filed on SEDAR by Northland on April 13, 2006. 1 BARSELE MINERALS CORP. INTERIM REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited) Description of Business (cont'd…): BARSELE, SWEDEN (cont'd…): On October 27, 2010, the Company's predecessor company, Orex Minerals Inc. ("Orex") announced the acquisition of the Barsele Project from Northland. The Central-Avan-Skiråsen (CAS) Zone at Barsele is an orogenic gold deposit, which contains most of the documented gold in the 2006 resource report with a grade similar to other gold deposits in the area. In the CAS Zone, gold mineralization is predominantly within a granodiorite that has been deformed, sheared, and intruded by late-stage quartz veins and ranges in width from 200 to 500 metres, with a strike-extent more than eight kilometres. The Central and Skiråsen Zones have a combined strike length of 1,350 metres and a width of 250 metres. The Avan Zone has a strike length of 1,400 metres and a width varying from 200 to 500 metres. Base metal content of this deposit is typically low. The Norra Zone, a small, massive sulphide deposit, contains the balance of the gold reported in the 2006 resource report although the overall grade for this deposit is higher than at the CAS Zone. In the Norra Zone, sulphide mineralization is exposed in two open trenches in the centre of the drilled zone. Based on drilling, the footprint of the main mineralized body at Norra is 300 metres in strike-length and 50 metres in width. In May 2011, Orex initiated a 2,500 line-kilometre airborne geophysical survey of the Barsele Property, performed by SkyTEM Surveys ApS ("SkyTEM") of Denmark. SkyTEM used a helicopter-borneTime-Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) System which had a transmitter moment of 500,000 NIA to maximize the depth of penetration. The airborne survey yielded high resolution maps of the apparent resistivity/conductivity, total magnetic field, and vertical magnetic derivatives. Following interpretation of the airborne results, in July 2011, Orex reported that there were a significant number of new anomalous targets outside of the known mineralized zones. In August 2011, Orex engaged Finland-based SuomenMalmiOy ("SMOY") and LeBel Geophysics to conduct ground follow-up surveys. The majority of the new anomalous targets lie outside of the known mineralized zones. Initially 12 gold targets and 25 VMS targets were outlined as warranting follow-up by way of geological examination, and ground magnetic and induced polarization (IP) and electromagnetic (EM) surveying. SMOY carried out IP surveying, toward detection of the disseminated-style of mineralization associated with the Central, Avan and Skiråsen Zones at Barsele, wherein, gold mineralization is associated with non-magnetic dioritic intrusive rocks, indicated by magnetic lows. A total of 30 line kilometres was completed in four areas. In addition, nine VMS targets were surveyed by LeBel Geophysics, utilizing a very low frequency (VLF) EM method, which has proven efficient and successful in characterizing the airborne EM VMS targets. A total of 30 line-kilometres was completed. Preliminary analysis of the VLF-EM surveying suggests an extension of the Norra base/precious metal deposit and shows other VMS targets with favourable geophysical signatures with respect to VMS-style mineralization. Examination of government archives revealed a historic high-grade float boulder discovered within the property grading 33 g/t gold and 7% zinc, which is believed to be associated with one of the anomalies located up-ice within the claims. After completing the initial phase of ground geophysics, in November 2011, Orex commenced diamond drilling to test both the strike extensions and depth potential of the deposits outlined to date. ProtekNorr AB of Skellefteå, Sweden, was retained to conduct a 6,200 metre diamond drill program. In this first phase of drilling, 16 holes were completed; 12 in the Central Zone and 4 in the Avan Zone. The assay results from the Central Zone expanded the boundaries of the known mineralization, both laterally and vertically. 2 BARSELE MINERALS CORP. INTERIM REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited) Description of Business (cont'd…): BARSELE, SWEDEN (cont'd…): In fiscal 2013, Orex reached an alternative payment arrangement with Barsele Guld with regards to its outstanding deferred consideration obligations. The amended payment terms were as follows: Upon receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval, US$250,000 in cash and 4,000,000 common shares of Orex. On or before December 31, 2013, US$1,750,000 in cash. Finally, on October 21, 2013, the terms were altered in that the deferred consideration valued at $3,974,406 was settled. The value of $3,974,406 was an increase of $150,374 from April 30, 2013 due to interest expense of $64,833 and foreign exchange of $85,541. The balance was settled with the issuance of 7,500,000 shares of Orex valued at $1,912,500, and cash of $257,615 (USD 250,000). As a result, Orex recorded a gain on settlement of deferred consideration in the amount of $1,804,291. Closure of this amended agreement, giving Orex 100% ownership of the Barsele Project, was announced in a news release dated October 21, 2013. Total drilling at the end of October 2015 on the Barsele Project equaled 49,809 metres in 414 drill holes. On February 23, 2015, Orex announced a Letter of Intent for a joint venture on the Barsele Project with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. ("Agnico Eagle"). On August 6, 2015, Orex announced an arrangement agreement to spin out its interest in the Barsele Project to a wholly-owned subsidiary Barsele Minerals Corp. ("the Company"). Completion of the spin out was announced on September 25, 2015. Orex retains a two percent (2%) net smelter royalty on the Barsele project. On September 25, 2015, the Company was transferred from Orex, a 45% interest in the Barsele Project which include Gunnarn Mining AB and Gunnarn Exploration AB (collectively "Barsele JV"). The project is now a joint venture transaction with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited with respect to the Company's Barsele Project. As part of the joint venture agreement, Agnico Eagle has committed to spend US $7 million on Project expenditures over three years and will earn an additional 15% interest in the corporate entity, which owns the Project, if it completes a pre-feasibility study. On October 28, 2015, the Company announced that an exploration program for the Barsele Project had been approved by Agnico Eagle and the Company, with Agnico Eagle serving as operator, under the guidance of a joint venture technical committee. The 2015 exploration budget totals approximately US$ 3.25 million and commenced immediately upon announcement. Diamond drilling around the existing resource areas, plus along down-plunge extensions was planned for approximately 12,300 metres utilizing four drilling rigs. Additional trenching, structural mapping, till sampling, hyperspectral imaging, plus metallurgical and environmental studies are also underway. Progress updates on the Barsele Project exploration were distributed on February 29, 2016, April 13, 2016, and May 4, 2016. (Barsele Minerals Corp. news releases). Since October 2015, Agnico Eagle has drilled a total of 25 holes in the Barsele Central and Skiråsen Zones for 13,264 metres as per Agnico Eagle update summary drafted April 29, 2016. On February 29, 2016, the Company announced an intercept in the Skiråsen Zone, hole CNT15016, of 112 metres core length (estimated 84 metres true thickness) grading 2.01 g/t gold. This hole is located 650 metres southeast of the Central Zone. A highlight of the April 13th, 2016 news release is an intercept in the Skiråsen Zone, SKI-15001, of 61 metres core length (estimated 45.75 metres true thickness grading 1.61 g/t gold. 3 BARSELE MINERALS CORP. INTERIM REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited) Description of Business (cont'd…): BARSELE, SWEDEN (cont'd…): A highlight from the May 4, 2016 news release was a recognition that the Central and Skiråsen gold zones are connected. The combined Central-Skiråsen Zone has a strike length of approximately 1,400 metres and extends from surface to a depth of at least 540 metres, ranging in width from 10 to 150 metres. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike. A highlight from the July 14, 2016 news release was a drill intercept from hole SKI-16006 of 69.8 meters grading 1.31 g/t gold, including 25.7 meters grading 2.17 g/t gold from the Skiråsen Zone. This intercept extends the known Skiråsen mineralization by approximately 200 meters down plunge from the 78.8 m intercept in hole SKI-16005. A highlight from the August 2, 2016 news release was a drill intercept from hole SKI-16007 of 33.0 meters grading 4.08 g/t gold uncut (1.87 g/t gold cut). Drilling in the first half of 2016 totals 8,807 meters and a cumulative total of 17,192 meters has been drilled since the beginning of the joint venture in October 2015. Highlights from the September 12, 2016 news release relates to drilling along the Avan Zone, where drill hole AVA16-005 intersected 6.0 meters grading 16.20 g/t gold and 26.00 meters grading 2.22 g/t gold and drill hole AVA16-007 intersected 33.40 meters grading 1.68 g/t gold and 8.00 meters grading 3.23 g/t gold. Highlight results from the October 27, 2016 news release included the extension of the Central Zone 175 meters northwest toward the Avan Zone, where drill hole CNT16-001 intersected 27.00 meters grading 1.80 g/t gold and CNT16-002 intersected 134 meters core length grading 1.11 g/t gold, including 39.00 meters grading 2.41 g/t gold. It was also announced that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., increased their Barsele 2016 exploration budget by $US2.5 million dollars. Planned drill meterage has increased from 19,000 to 36,000 meters. Highlight results from the November 23, 2016 news release was the confirmation that joint venture partner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. had fulfilled its expenditure commitment of $US7 Million dollars, ahead of the June 11, 2018 deadline. Highlight result from the December 14, 2016 news release was the result of expansion drilling extending the Central Zone mineralization 345 meters WNW towards the Avan Zone, with hole CNT 16011 yielding 23.0 meters grading 7.90 g/t gold at 559 meters depth. Highlight results from the January 17, 2017 news release were conversion hole SKI16010 adding continuity to the Skiråsen Zone with 6.0 meters grading 33.46 g/t gold, plus 178.0 meters grading 1.68 g/t gold, plus expansion hole CNT16017 yielding 31.0 meters grading 2.65 g/t gold. On February 21, 2017, the Company provided a news release with the announcement that Agnico Eagle has prepared an updated mineral resource estimate for Barsele. On February 27, 2017, the Company announced that they had retained AMEC Foster Wheeler for a resource review. 4 BARSELE MINERALS CORP. INTERIM REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited) Description of Business (cont'd…): BARSELE, SWEDEN (cont'd…): Highlight results from the March 6, 2017 news release was the result that validation hole AVA16024 extends Avan mineralization 375 meters NW of the known Avan Zone, plus conversion hole SKI16015 yielded 31.0 meters grading 2.29 g/t gold and conversion hole CNT 16032 yielded 92.0 meters grading 1.63 g/t gold. The highlight result from the April 4, 2017 news release was infill hole SKI17003 yielding 8 gold intercepts, including 4.0 meters grading 60.18 g/t gold and extending Skiråsen mineralization to 595 meters' depth. The highlight result from the May 9, 2017 news release was expansion hole SKI16002 yielding 13.0 meters grading 2.15 g/t gold and extending Skiråsen mineralization an added 100 meters to 695 meters' depth, with the gold mineralized system remaining open down plunge to the southeast. The highlight result from the June 21, 2017 news release was expansion hole CNT17006 that yielded 25.0 meters grading 5.34 g/t gold outlining 100 meters of potential extension to a high-grade intersection first encountered in hole CNT16011. The highlight result from the September 19, 2017 news release was infill hole CNT17012 that yielded 19.75 meters grading 5.07 g/t gold, indicating continuity along the 100-meter gap between the Central and Skiråsen zones. Highlights from the October 19, 2017 news release, include the result of metallurgical testing that yielded approximately 92 percent gold recovery, plus drilling at Risberget, 3.7 kilometres to the east-southeast of Skiråsen, that yielded four significant gold hits, with a best result of 15.3 meters grading 1.87 g/t gold. Highlights from the November 21, 2017 news release include positive results from both gold and massive sulphide targets with, expansion hole CNT17020 yielding 21.0 meters grading 2.96 g/t gold. A regional surface till sampling program was carried out during the summer months. This work has resulted in a broad area with anomalous precious and base metal responses in the northern third of the property, several kilometers to the north of existing drilling. As the Barsele Project was originally discovered using till sampling, these results are considered significant. Highlights from the January 3, 2018 news release include holes from the Risberget area including RIS17007 that yielded 32.0 meters grading 2.92 g/t gold and RIS17005 that yielded 1.0-meter grading 248.0 g/t gold. At the Norra VMS target area hole NOR17007 yielded 9.5 meters grading 1.40 g/t gold, 10.54 g/t silver, 1.61% zinc. In the Central gold zone, drill hole CNT17028 yielded the deepest gold intersection to date, with 12.0 meters grading 3.61 g/t gold at a midpoint depth of 875 meters below surface. During the month of November 2017, four diamond drilling machines were operational within the property. Three infill drill holes and ten regional exploration drill holes were completed during the month, with three drill holes ongoing at month's end. Twelve holes are reported in this news release of which two are expansion and six are infill, and two are VMS related tests at Norra and two are regional tests at Risberget. Highlights from the January 18, 2018 news release include a hit from hole SKI17009 from the Skiråsen Zone, that yielded 95.0 meters grading 1.63 g/t gold, including 30.0 meters grading 2.10 g/t gold. At Avan, hole AVA17034 has extended two gold lodes by 150 meters with a highlight hit of 12.0 meters grading 2.37 g/t gold. Recent drilling has expanded the Risberget gold potential zone from 250 meters to 1,300 meters. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

