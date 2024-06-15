Barton Gold Holdings Limited announced scoping studies have commenced for the Tunkillia Gold Project. During March Tunkillia's JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate grew to 1.5Moz Au (51.3Mt @ 0.91 g/t Au)). Barton has appointed GR Engineering Services Limited (GRES) and Mining Associates Pty Ltd. (Mining Associates) to lead a detailed scoping study for Tunkillia including mine design, production scheduling, process plant, tailings storage, equipment, personnel and supporting infrastructure.

Following completion of the Scoping Study, Barton will also complete a review of all technical data to determine the forward work program necessary to complete a pre-feasibility study (PFS Gap Analysis). The launch of Tunkillia Scoping Studies follows the completion of Barton's recent share placement to institutional investors (Placement) and Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The Placement and SPP were both strong supported by the Company's institutional, sophisticated and retail shareholders, with applications significantly exceeding the targeted raise amounts and final SPP allocations yet to be determined.