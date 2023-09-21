https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/94U8T426

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - In its second full year as an ASX-listed company Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCMKTS:BGDFF) has announced an increase in the JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at the Tunkillia Gold Project's (Tunkillia) 223 Deposit while also advancing work programs to map the regional architecture of the Tarcoola Gold Project (Tarcoola) where Barton is pursuing field of prospective targets in a high-grade historical producing district.Barton has also completed several corporate initiatives which have generated nearly $1.8 million cash proceeds from gold and surplus equipment sales and accommodation hire, and more than $1.4 million in corporate and exploration grant funding.Barton has also recently produced approximately 11 tonnes of high-grade gold concentrates for which preliminary assays have indicated a contained value of more than $4 million gold at current Australian dollar gold prices (being approximately 1,400oz Au).Barton is completing further sampling analyses on these concentrates, which are not recorded on the Company's balance sheet pending greater certainty as to the final assay values for contained gold, the recoverability of the contained gold, and realisable sale terms for the concentrates.*To view the Annual Report, please visit:





About Barton Gold Holdings Limited:



Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.





Source:

Barton Gold Holdings Limited





Contact:

Alexander Scanlon Managing Director E: a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au T: +61 425 226 649 Shannon Coates Company Secretary E: cosec@bartongold.com.au T: +61 8 9322 1587