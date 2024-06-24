Barton Gold Holdings Limited announced the appointment of Ms Nicola Frazer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 23, 2024. Nicola is a Chartered Accountant (CA) with over 25 years' corporate finance, accounting, investor relations, commercial development and grant funding experience in South Australia's mining and oil & gas sectors. Nicola joins Barton as it moves into early analyses, financial optimisation and development planning for its large-scale Tunkillia Gold Project (Tunkillia), where initial Scoping Studies are currently underway.

From 1998 to 2007 Nicola was a Manager of Business Development and Investor Relations for Normandy Mining (subsequently Newmont Australia), from 2009 to 2020 a Senior Commercial Advisor at Beach Energy and most recently an Associate Director with KPMG's Government Incentives and Grants where she focused on securing non-dilutive State and Federal Government funding incentives for South Australian commercialisation and development initiatives. Based in Adelaide, Nicola will play a key role in Barton's corporate and project-level development initiatives and financing strategies as the Company leads the development of a new large-scale gold industry in the central Gawler Craton.