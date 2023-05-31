Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Barton Gold Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGD   AU0000153215

BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BGD)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:05:24 2023-05-31 pm EDT
0.2800 AUD   +7.69%
05/30Barton Gold Recovers Gold at Central Gawler Mill; Shares Jump 8%
MT
05/30Barton Gold Holdings Limited First Mill Cleanout Materials Grade approx. 3,000 g/t Au
AW
05/30Barton Gold Holdings Limited (asx : BGD) First Mill Cleanout Materials Grade approx. 3,000 g/t Au
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barton Gold Holdings Limited Central Gawler Mill Valued at Over $100m Replacement Cost

05/31/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
Central Gawler Mill Valued at Over $100m Replacement Cost

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is pleased to provide an update regarding its ongoing assessment of the Central Gawler Mill for potential future Stage 1 operations.

In December 2022 Barton completed a preliminary preservation program at the Central Gawler Mill to assist recommissioning scope and cost estimates, with key equipment disassembled, cleaned and stored.

Following these works Barton also commissioned an independent valuation report of the mill and associated site infrastructure. The purpose of this report is to inform the appropriate level of insurance cover to protect these strategic assets while Barton continues its regional development and assessment of potential options to commence accelerated 'Stage 1' operations utilising the Central Gawler Mill.

This report has valued the Central Gawler Mill and associated infrastructure at over $100 million on an 'as new' replacement value basis, and over $50 million on an 'as is' indemnity value basis.

Commenting on the Central Gawler Mill valuation report, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:

"The Central Gawler Mill is uniquely valuable strategic infrastructure for Barton. Being fully permitted and licensed, it provides considerable leverage to the regional development of gold mineralisation via either (or both of) third party toll milling or accelerated commissioning of 'Stage 1' operations utilising Tarcoola mineralisation.

"The mill provides Barton a significant advantage in 'crossing the drawbridge' into operations on a much lower cost-and-risk basis, while potentially generating significant early cash to fund our larger long-term ambitions."



About Barton Gold Holdings Limited:

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.



Source:
Barton Gold Holdings Limited



Contact:

Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
E: a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 425 226 649

Shannon Coates
Company Secretary
E: cosec@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 8 9322 1587

© ABN Newswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1,00  0,65  0,65 
Net income 2022 -4,11 M -2,66 M -2,66 M
Net cash 2022 11,2 M 7,25 M 7,25 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 45,8 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 22 167 176x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Barton Gold Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexander Witrak Scanlon Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Nick Byrne Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Graham Williams Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christian John Paech Independent Non-Executive Director
Graham Tyler Arvidson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED30.00%30
NEWMONT CORPORATION-14.41%32 107
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-0.73%29 431
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-1.89%24 811
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.13.40%19 979
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED24.47%14 919
