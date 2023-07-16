Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is pleased to confirm that the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) announced on 19 June 2023 has closed as scheduled at 5pm AWST on 14 July 2023.The SPP was oversubscribed, with a total of $1.2m applications confirmed and funds received (subject to final reconciliation including like holder and custodian analysis).Barton expects to announce the SPP results on 19 July 2023 and issue the SPP shares on 20 July 2023, with the shares to start trading on 21 July 2023, in accordance with the timetable in the SPP Offer Booklet.The SPP was opened on 27 June 2023 and offered all eligible shareholders the opportunity to acquire new Barton shares at the same price as the Company's recent institutional placement.Commenting on the SPP results, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:"We are honoured to receive such significant support from our existing shareholders as we continue driving forward with our regional development strategy in South Australia."The SPP proceeds, along with the proceeds of ongoing asset monetisation initiatives such as gold concentrates processing, will further reinforce our treasury as we target accelerated potential 'Stage 1' development pathways. "While completing our institutional placement and SPP we have been finalising the planning of priority FY24 field programs. These will commence shortly, targeting further Resources upgrades by the end of 2023."





Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.





Barton Gold Holdings Limited





Alexander Scanlon Managing Director E: a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au T: +61 425 226 649 Shannon Coates Company Secretary E: cosec@bartongold.com.au T: +61 8 9322 1587