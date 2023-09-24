https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/T19TR5L7

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCMKTS:BGDFF) is pleased to confirm that DD Drilling of the Perseverance West gold zone at the Tarcoola Gold Project (Tarcoola) has been completed for a total of 3 holes and ~600 metres (including pre-collars), and DD drilling has now started at the Tunkillia Gold Project (Tunkillia) where Barton also recently started reverse circulation (RC) drilling targeting further Mineral Resources growth at the 1.15Moz Au 223 Deposit (38Mt @ 0.94 g/t Au).DD drilling will target northern and southern extensions of the 223 Deposit, and satellite zones Area 223 North, Area 191 and Area 51. The objective will be to generate additional geological and structural context to support the potential conversion of these targets to a new JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).In Area 51, DD drilling will also serve to infill the geological model with higher quality information focused on a central zone of broad (~50m wide) mineralisation which graded over 40 gram-metres and included 17m @ 3.2 g/t Au (from 77m) in hole TKB43.Commenting on the start of DD drilling at Tunkillia, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:"This is our broadest diamond drilling program yet and reflects our dual track strategy of regional discovery and Resources conversion."We will continue building Tunkillia's overall mineral footprint, but we are also looking for continued near term Resources growth."Our hope is that this diamond drilling will help confirm a series of new JORC Mineral Resources across these targets, which could provide further mass and efficiency in future feasibility studies."*To view tables and figures, please visit:





Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.





Alexander Scanlon Managing Director