Barton Gold Holdings Limited Featured on 'Weekend Prospector' TV Show

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) has again returned to the screen for Season 5, Episode 10 of the hit TV show The Weekend Prospector, hosted by our good friend and original Barton Gold GM Andrew Bales. The latest episode takes viewers inside the drilling program, and latest results, at the Tunkillia Gold Project in South Australia.



The Tunkillia Project has recently seen a Mineral Resources upgrade of 189koz Au (+20%), delivered at an exceptionally low cost of only AUD $12 / new ounce (all-in). Tunkillia Project Resources are now 1.15Moz Au, with broad mineralisation, a 300m long high grade zone (up to 10 g/t Au) and a 225koz shallow supergene blanket.



The episode can be viewed on the Channel 7+ web platform at the link below*. Viewers will need to register a user account but it is a 1 minute process and free.



*To view the video, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/7HUS307H









