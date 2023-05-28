Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Barton Gold Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    BGD   AU0000153215

BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BGD)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:11:07 2023-05-25 pm EDT
0.2700 AUD   -3.57%
08:50aBarton Gold Holdings Limited Investor Webinar hosted by Timothy Lee from Red Cloud Securities
AW
08:48aBarton Gold Holdings Limited (asx : BGD) Investor Webinar hosted by Timothy Lee from Red Cloud Securities
AQ
08:45aBarton Gold Holdings Limited Investor Webinar hosted by Branca Narancic from Advisir
AW
Barton Gold Holdings Limited Featured on 'Weekend Prospector' TV Show

05/28/2023 | 08:25am EDT
Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) has again returned to the screen for Season 5, Episode 10 of the hit TV show The Weekend Prospector, hosted by our good friend and original Barton Gold GM Andrew Bales. The latest episode takes viewers inside the drilling program, and latest results, at the Tunkillia Gold Project in South Australia.

The Tunkillia Project has recently seen a Mineral Resources upgrade of 189koz Au (+20%), delivered at an exceptionally low cost of only AUD $12 / new ounce (all-in). Tunkillia Project Resources are now 1.15Moz Au, with broad mineralisation, a 300m long high grade zone (up to 10 g/t Au) and a 225koz shallow supergene blanket.

The episode can be viewed on the Channel 7+ web platform at the link below*. Viewers will need to register a user account but it is a 1 minute process and free.

*To view the video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/7HUS307H



About Barton Gold Holdings Limited:

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.



Source:
Barton Gold Holdings Limited



Contact:

Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
E: a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 425 226 649

Shannon Coates
Company Secretary
E: cosec@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 8 9322 1587

© ABN Newswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1,00  0,65  0,65 
Net income 2022 -4,11 M -2,67 M -2,67 M
Net cash 2022 11,2 M 7,28 M 7,28 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 47,5 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 22 167 176x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Barton Gold Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexander Witrak Scanlon Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Nick Byrne Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Graham Williams Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christian John Paech Independent Non-Executive Director
Graham Tyler Arvidson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED35.00%31
NEWMONT CORPORATION-13.81%33 347
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION0.43%29 786
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-1.69%25 181
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.14.88%20 182
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED25.48%15 019
