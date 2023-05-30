Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Barton Gold Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGD   AU0000153215

BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BGD)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:40:13 2023-05-30 pm EDT
0.2700 AUD   +3.85%
05:53pBarton Gold Holdings Limited First Mill Cleanout Materials Grade approx. 3,000 g/t Au
AW
05:53pBarton Gold Holdings Limited (asx : BGD) First Mill Cleanout Materials Grade approx. 3,000 g/t Au
AQ
05/28Barton Gold Holdings Limited Investor Webinar hosted by Timothy Lee from Red Cloud Securities
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barton Gold Holdings Limited First Mill Cleanout Materials Grade approx. 3,000 g/t Au

05/30/2023 | 05:53pm EDT
First Mill Cleanout Materials Grade approx. 3,000 g/t Au

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is pleased to announce that preliminary assays have been received for gold bearing materials recovered from the Central Gawler Mill.

HIGHLIGHTS

- First 3.8 tonnes of December 2022 mill cleanout materials have been cleaned and prepped

- Preliminary assays indicate an average grade of approximately 3,000 g/t Au

In December 2022 Barton completed a preliminary review of the Central Gawler Mill, during which the gold room and gravity circuit were disassembled, cleaned and placed in secure storage, with balls mills, floors and sumps stripped. An estimated 10+ tonnes of gold bearing materials were recovered.

Assays for the first 3.8 dry tonnes of materials have returned an average grade of ~3,000 g/t Au, for a contained metal value of ~375oz Au worth ~AUD $1.1 million at current AUD gold prices.

These figures are indicative only and final recoveries may vary significantly based upon sampling, metallurgical and other factors. The recovered materials are highly variable in nature, and these results do not forecast results for the balance of the gold bearing materials still in preparation for processing.

Commenting on the mill recoveries assays, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:

"One of Barton's unique advantages is the ability to monetise a large asset portfolio, many of which are surplus to future requirements, to generate non-dilutive cash totalling more than $5.2m (net) since our June 2021 IPO.

"The Central Gawler Mill provides significant leverage for regional development of gold mineralisation, and is also yielding considerable near term value for Barton as we advance our regional exploration and development initiatives. We look forward to sharing assay results for the balance of recovered materials as they arrive."



About Barton Gold Holdings Limited:

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.



Source:
Barton Gold Holdings Limited



Contact:

Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
E: a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 425 226 649

Shannon Coates
Company Secretary
E: cosec@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 8 9322 1587

© ABN Newswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1,00  0,65  0,65 
Net income 2022 -4,11 M -2,67 M -2,67 M
Net cash 2022 11,2 M 7,29 M 7,29 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 45,8 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 22 167 176x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Barton Gold Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexander Witrak Scanlon Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Nick Byrne Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Graham Williams Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christian John Paech Independent Non-Executive Director
Graham Tyler Arvidson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED30.00%30
NEWMONT CORPORATION-13.81%32 330
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-0.30%29 762
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-1.89%25 181
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.14.50%20 186
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED24.81%15 023
