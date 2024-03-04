As a result of these programs the Company published (on 28 November 2023) a detailed new 3D map of the Tarcoola Goldfield's sub-surface structural architecture and announced (on 11 December 2023) a further MRE increase at Tunkillia of ~224,000oz Au for a total updated Tunkillia JORC MRE of 1.38 Million ounces gold.
Barton has also completed several key corporate initiatives including the rationalisation of non-core historical joint venture interests and the preparation of approximately 1,400oz gold-in-concentrates for which (subsequent to the financial half year ended 31 December 2023) a sales tender has commenced.
Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.
