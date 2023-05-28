Barton Gold Holdings Limited Investor Webinar hosted by Timothy Lee from Red Cloud Securities

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Investor Webinar with Managing Director and CEO Alexander Scanlon, hosted by Timothy Lee from Red Cloud Securities. Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is pursuing a lower-cost and lower-risk 2 stage plan to bring a gold complex back into production, leveraging existing wholly owned infrastructure. The company has recently announced a significant increase in JORC Mineral Resources, to approximately 1.3Moz gold.



The Tunkillia Project has seen a Mineral Resources upgrade of 189koz Au (+20%), delivered at an exceptionally low cost of only AUD $12 / new ounce (all-in). Tunkillia Project Resources are now 1.15Moz Au, with broad (40 - 100m thick) mineralisation, a 300m long high-grade zone (up to 10 g/t Au) and a 225koz shallow supergene blanket the full length of the 2km long deposit.



The company already owns a mill and is well financed, with plans to pursue additional growth in JORC Mineral Resources before the end of 2023 in the Tunkillia Project, and neighbouring high grade Tarcoola Project which will serve as the basis for a targeted Stage 1 operations restart.



Barton Gold remains well capitalised with AUD $8.3 million on hand as at 31 March 2023, with over 10 tonnes of gold bearing concentrates having also been removed from its plant during December 2022 for processing and sale. The company has already sold ~AUD $1.5m gold recovered from a prior gold room cleanout during early 2022.



To watch the video Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/5TKR2A4F







About Barton Gold Holdings Limited:



Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.





Source:

Barton Gold Holdings Limited





Contact:

Alexander Scanlon Managing Director E: a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au T: +61 425 226 649 Shannon Coates Company Secretary E: cosec@bartongold.com.au T: +61 8 9322 1587