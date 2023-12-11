Session 1 will be hosted by Mining Analyst Timothy Lee from Red Cloud Securities.
The webinar will start at 08.00 Vancouver time on Thursday 14 December 2023 (being 11:00 Toronto, 16:00 London, and 17.00 Zurich on Thursday, 14 December 2023).
To register, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/70X4O0Z9
Session 2 will be hosted by Branka Narancic from The Market Herald.
The webinar will start at 13:00 Perth time on Friday, 15 December 2023 (being 15:00 Brisbane, 15.30 Adelaide, and 16:00 Sydney on Friday, 15 December 2023).
To register, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2902JJU1
About Barton Gold Holdings Limited:
Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.
