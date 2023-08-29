https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3C71Y8DB

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (OTCMKTS:BGDFF) (Barton or the Company) is pleased to announce a further Mineral Resources growth drilling program at the Tunkillia Gold Project (Tunkillia). During April 2023 Barton announced an updated 1.15Moz Au (38Mt @ 0.94 g/t Au) JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the 223 Deposit at Tunkillia, adding 189,000oz Au at an all-in cost of AUD ~$12 / ounce.For the current program Barton has contracted Egan Drilling, who have a track mounted rig capable of easily accessing sandy terrain for improved access to areas of potential Resources extension. The drill rig has been mobilised and is expected to arrive on site at Tunkillia shortly for the start of drilling.Barton also expects to test priority discovery targets along strike of the 223 Deposit, where the Company hopes to further build the Tunkillia's overall project footprint and its potential long-term development profile.*To view tables and figures, please visit:To view the Australian Gold Conference presentation, please visit;





About Barton Gold Holdings Limited:



Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.





