Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCMKTS:BGDFF) is pleased to confirm that it has secured approval for real time electronic trading and settlement of its OTCQB listed common shares in the United States, via the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC).As previously announced on 15 August 2023, the Company had previously established a secondary trading listing on the OTCQB market with the ticker code 'BGDFF', with JWTT Inc as its OTCQB Sponsor. At the time of this announcement, Barton had simultaneously applied for DTCC registration of its shares.DTCC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust Company (DTC), a US company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of over US$80 trillion of public securities from over 130 countries and territories.DTCC participation significantly reduces counterparty settlement and custodial risk for market participants, and Barton's successful admission to the system now enables BGDFF shares to be held and settled by a wide range of full service US brokers. Several online brokers (e.g. Interactive Brokers, Ameritrade, Fidelity, Charles Schwab and E-Trade) also offer OTCQB trades.The benefits of an OTCQB listing for North American investors including:1. Quotation, trade and settlement in US Dollars;2. Trading during normal market hours in North America; and3. BGDFF are the same class the Company's shares traded on the ASX (ASX:BGD).Interested investors should inquire of their broker whether Barton's OTCQB shares are available via their account, and are encouraged to review all Company publications in considering a potential investment.Commenting on the Company's successful DTCC registration, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:"With our considerable corporate and market outperformance during the past year, we have already seen a notable jump in international participation in our share register as awareness of the Barton Gold story spreads."However, we have also spoken with a significant number of non-institutional North American investors who are interested to purchase Barton shares, but who for various reasons cannot easily trade ASX securities."We are therefore pleased to provide more convenient OTCQB access to our shares, and to secure a DTCC registration opening trade in BGDFF to a broad cross-section of North American full service and online brokers."





Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.





