Barton Gold Holdings Limited Report and Valuation Issued by IIR Research

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Following recent major announcements for Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD), including a Mineral Resources upgrade to 1.3 Million ounces gold, the recovery of ~3,000 g/t Au concentrates from its mill, and the independent valuation of its Central Gawler Mill infrastructure at over AUD $100 million, IIR Research has published a detailed report on the company.



Analyst Mike Harrowell (IIR Research) values the comany's shares with a target of AUD $0.50 / share by December 2023 on the basis of peer comparables and a detailed analysis of the company's projects, with further upside exposure to key catalysts along the company's well-defined staged development pathway.



IIR's current December 2023 price target is roughly double Barton's current share value, with a fundamental valuation range of AUD $0.99 - $3.43 / share based on the progression of the company's existing infrastructure and main projects through further Mineral Resources growth, feasibility studies, and restart of Stage 1 operations from the high-grade Tarcoola open pit mine.



About Barton Gold Holdings Limited:



Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.





Contact:

Alexander Scanlon Managing Director E: a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au T: +61 425 226 649 Shannon Coates Company Secretary E: cosec@bartongold.com.au T: +61 8 9322 1587