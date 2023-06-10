Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Barton Gold Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGD   AU0000153215

BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BGD)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:42 2023-06-09 am EDT
0.2800 AUD   +3.70%
Barton Gold Holdings Limited Report and Valuation Issued by IIR Research
AW
Barton Gold Holdings Limited (asx : BGD) Report and Valuation Issued by IIR Research
AQ
Barton Gold Holdings Limited Central Gawler Mill Valued at Over $100m Replacement Cost
AW
Barton Gold Holdings Limited Report and Valuation Issued by IIR Research

06/10/2023 | 01:45am EDT
Report and Valuation Issued by IIR Research

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Following recent major announcements for Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD), including a Mineral Resources upgrade to 1.3 Million ounces gold, the recovery of ~3,000 g/t Au concentrates from its mill, and the independent valuation of its Central Gawler Mill infrastructure at over AUD $100 million, IIR Research has published a detailed report on the company.

Analyst Mike Harrowell (IIR Research) values the comany's shares with a target of AUD $0.50 / share by December 2023 on the basis of peer comparables and a detailed analysis of the company's projects, with further upside exposure to key catalysts along the company's well-defined staged development pathway.

IIR's current December 2023 price target is roughly double Barton's current share value, with a fundamental valuation range of AUD $0.99 - $3.43 / share based on the progression of the company's existing infrastructure and main projects through further Mineral Resources growth, feasibility studies, and restart of Stage 1 operations from the high-grade Tarcoola open pit mine.

*To view the full Research Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/V9X8XGI7



About Barton Gold Holdings Limited:

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.



Source:
Barton Gold Holdings Limited



Contact:

Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
E: a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 425 226 649

Shannon Coates
Company Secretary
E: cosec@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 8 9322 1587

© ABN Newswire 2023
