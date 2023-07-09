Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is pleased to announce that preliminary assays for the second parcel of December 2022 mill cleanout materials have been received.In December 2022 Barton recovered an estimated 10+ tonnes of gold bearing materials from the gold room, ball mills, sumps, floor and gravity circuit during a preliminary review of the Central Gawler Mill.Assays for the second ~3.6 dry tonnes of prepped concentrates have returned an average grade of ~7,000 g/t Au, for a contained metal value of ~815oz Au. The first parcel of ~3.8 dry tonnes previously returned an average grade of ~3,000 g/t Au, for a contained metal value of ~375oz Au.Total saleable gold concentrates are therefore now ~7.4 dry tonnes grading ~5,000 g/t Au, for a contained metal value of ~1,190oz Au worth ~AUD $3.4m at current AUD gold prices.The gold concentrates assay figures received to date are indicative only and final recoveries may vary significantly based upon metallurgical and other factors. The recovered materials are also highly variable in nature; results to date do not forecast results for subsequent parcels of materials.Commenting on the mill recoveries, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:"The Central Gawler Mill is already yielding considerable value to Barton shareholders as we pursue 'Stage 1' restart opportunities. Sale proceeds will provide significant additional cash to advance our regional strategy."





About Barton Gold Holdings Limited:



Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.





Source:

Barton Gold Holdings Limited





Contact:

Alexander Scanlon Managing Director E: a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au T: +61 425 226 649 Shannon Coates Company Secretary E: cosec@bartongold.com.au T: +61 8 9322 1587