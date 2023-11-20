Communiqué officiel de BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCMKTS:BGDFF) is pleased to announce further reverse circulation (RC) drilling assays from the Tunkillia Gold Project (Tunkillia).Results have been received for the 'Southern 223' target on the Company's 1.15Moz Au 223 Deposit.Key new intersections include:Southern 223TKB115:6m @ 2.84 g/t Au from 189mTKB116:9m @ 1.05 g/t Au from 107m5m @ 1.45 g/t Au from 122mTKB119:10m @ 0.78 g/t Au from 55m12m @ 1.31 g/t Au from 119m13m @ 1.04 g/t Au from 137mTKB184:4m @ 1.35 g/t Au from 67mTKB185:12m @ 1.97 g/t Au from 144mTKB188:15m @ 0.89 g/t Au from 184m30m @ 1.07 g/t Au from 204mTKB189:55m @ 1.52 g/t Au from 214mThe mineralisation in hole TKB189 is notably consistent, with low variability in grade along the quoted 55m interval.Commenting on the Tunkillia drilling assays, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:"We are encouraged to see further broad zones of mineralisation in a key target at the southern end of the 223 Deposit. Combined with last week's assays from the northern end of the 223 Deposit, we have added a total of approximately 600m new mineralisation along strike, or around 30% of the April 2023 JORC Resource footprint."Updated 223 Deposit modeling is underway. Our objective is to confirm additional low-cost growth in the longterm JORC Resources base, while awaiting assay results from the surrounding growth and discovery targets."Drilling Program OverviewOn 26 April 2023 Barton announced an updated JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the 223 Deposit of 1.15Moz Au (38Mt @ 0.94 g/t), adding 189koz Au at a cost of only ~A$12 / ounce (all in).Follow up drilling targeting 223 Deposit extensions and regional targets started early September 2023.23 RC drill holes totalling 4,938m have been completed at the Southern 223 target, to evaluate potential extension of the 223 Deposit's mineralisation and support further growth of the 223 Deposit's MRE.Southern 223 Gold ZoneBarton's new geophysical modeling for the Tunkillia mineral system previously indicated the potential to identify new gold mineralisation in previously untested areas near to, or offset from, the 223 Deposit.As with mineralisation identified to the north of the 223 Deposit, drilling results indicate that the new ~300m of mineralisation identified near the southern end of the 223 Deposit is offset from the main strike trend of the April 2023 JORC Mineral Resources block model.*To view tables and figures, please visit:





Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.





Barton Gold Holdings Limited





