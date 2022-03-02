Barton Gold : Presentation to Spark Plus Metals & Mining Day

Important Notices

Disclaimer

This document has been approved by the Board of Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ACN 633 442 618) (together with its affiliates, "Barton" or the "Company") and has been prepared for the exclusive use of the party to whom Barton delivers onlythis document (the "Recipient"). The information contained in this document has been prepared in good faith by Barton. However, no representation or warranty, either express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness, adequacy or reliability of the information contained in this document. This document contains only a synopsis of more detailed information in relation to the matters described herein and accordingly no reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the sufficiency or completeness of such information as presented herein. This document should not be regarded by the Recipient as a substitute for the exercise of its own judgment and the Recipient should conduct its own due diligence in respect of the contents of this document. To the maximum extent permitted by law Barton, its directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents and related bodies corporate ("Barton Gold Group") disclaim any or all liability for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a result of the use of, or reliance upon, anything contained within or omitted from this document (regardless of whether the loss or damage arises in connection with any negligence, default, lack of care or misrepresentation by the Barton Gold Group or any other cause in connection with the provision of this document or the purported reliance on this document or the information contained in it). To the extent that any provisions in this Important Notices section may be construed as being a contravention of any law of the State or the Commonwealth, such provisions should be read down, severed or both as the case may require and the remaining

provisions shall continue to have full force and effect.

This document has been prepared solely for informational purposes. This document does not constitute a prospectus and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities, or related financial instruments, in any jurisdiction. The Recipient should not construe the contents of this document as legal, tax, accounting or investment advice or a recommendation. This document does not purport to contain all of the information a Recipient would require to make an informed decision whether to invest in the Company. Specifically, this document does not purport to contain all the information that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require to make an informed assessment of the Company's assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits, losses and prospects. The Recipient must not rely on the information set out in this document and must make its own independent assessment and consult its own legal counsel, tax and financial advisors concerning any matter described herein. This document does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information that the Recipient may require. No investment, divestment or other

usefinancial decisions or actions should be based solely on the information in this document. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions.

This document must be treated as strictly confidential and must not be copied, reproduced, distributed, quoted, referred to or distributed to others at any time, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of Barton.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The figures, valuations, forecasts, estimates, opinions and projections contained herein involve elements of subjective judgment and analysis and assumption. Barton does not accept any liability in relation to any such matters, or to inform the Recipient of any matter arising or coming to the company's notice after the date of this document which may affect any matter referred to herein. Any opinions expressed in this material are subject to change without notice, including as a result of using different assumptions and criteria. This document may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "target" and "intend" and statements than an event or result "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to business, legal and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to property interests, the global economic climate, commodity prices, sovereign and legal risks, and environmental risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and opinions at the date the statements are made. Barton undertakes no obligation to update ersonal

these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such dates or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein. Any estimates or projections as to events that may occur in the future (including projections of revenue, expense, net income and performance) are based upon the best judgment of Barton from information available as of the date of this document. There is no guarantee that any of these estimates or projections will be achieved. Actual results will vary from the projections and such variations may be material. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. Any reliance placed by the Recipient on this document, or on any forward-looking statement contained in or referred to in this document will be solely at the Recipient's own risk. The Barton Gold Group expressly disclaims any and all liability relating or resulting from the use of all or any part of this document or any of the information contained herein.

Date and Currency

This document is dated 3 March 2022 ("Preparation Date") and is based on the Company's prospectus dated 14 May 2021 ("Prospectus") for an offer to acquire fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") in the capital of the Company ("Offer"), updated for the results of the Offer, and Barton ASX announcements as from the date of the Prospectus. A copy of the Prospectus is available for download at www.bartongold.com.auor www.asx.com.au. The delivery of this document at any time after the Preparation Date does not imply the information contained in it is correct at any time after the Preparation Date. Delivery of this document does not imply, and is not to be relied upon as a representation or warranty that: (i) there has been no change since the Preparation Date in the business, operations, financial condition, prospects, creditworthiness, status or affairs of the Company or any of the Company's related bodies corporate or affiliates; or (ii) the information contained in this document remains correct and not misleading at any time after the Preparation Date. The information in this document should be considered dynamic and may change over time. Subject to its obligations at law, Barton has no responsibility or obligation to update this document or inform the recipient of any matter arising or coming to their notice after the Preparation Date which may affect any matter referred to in the document. All dollar values expressed in this document are Australian dollars ($, A$, or AUD).

2