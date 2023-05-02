Advanced search
    BGD   AU0000153215

BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BGD)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:21 2023-05-02 am EDT
0.2500 AUD   +2.04%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIDEO: Barton Gold Managing Director Alex Scanlon Joins Small Caps to Discuss the Company's Progress

05/02/2023 | 06:10am EDT
Managing Director Alex Scanlon Joins Small Caps to Discuss

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold (ASX:BGD) managing director Alex Scanlon joins Small Caps to discuss the company's progress at its gold projects in South Australia, including the recent 20% boost to contained gold at Tunkillia.

The Tunkillia project now hosts 1.15Moz in contained gold resources, with Mr Scanlon noting mineralisation remains open and further discoveries had been made nearby at the project.

Tunkillia hosts about 20km of untested strike, which Barton plans to systematically explore, along with its Tarcoola project, which also lies in the Central Gawler Craton.

To view the Video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3PKM5JH5



About Barton Gold Holdings Limited:

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.



Source:
Barton Gold Holdings Limited



Contact:

Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
E: a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 425 226 649

Shannon Coates
Company Secretary
E: cosec@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 8 9322 1587

© ABN Newswire 2023
