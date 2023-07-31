Baru Gold Corporation is a Canada-based mineral resource exploration company. The Company is focused on the development and production of precious metals projects in Indonesia. The Company's Sangihe Gold Project is located on Sangihe Island, between the northern tip of Sulawesi Island (Indonesia) and south tip of Mindanao (Philippines). The mineral tenement consists of one block covering the southern half of Sangihe Island. The Sangihe Project covers approximately 42,000 hectares (ha); this includes the Bawone, Binebase prospects on the eastern part of the island and Taware prospect in the south-central region with infrastructure in place. The Company has a 70% interest in the Sangihe project.

Sector Gold