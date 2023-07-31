Baru Gold Corporation reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended May 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.714504 million compared to CAD 0.554472 million a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 2.38 million compared to CAD 1.66 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.
Baru Gold Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2023
Today at 05:57 pm
