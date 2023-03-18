Advanced search
Barwa Real Estate Q P S C : Annual Report 2022

03/18/2023
ANNUAL REPORT

2022

BARWAQATAR

H.H. SHEIKH TAMIM BIN HAMAD AL THANI

H.H. SHEIKH HAMAD BIN KHALIFA AL THANI

THE EMIR OF THE STATE OF QATAR

THE FATHER EMIR

4

5

The Barwa brand has become synonymous with careful project identification, timely execution, adherence to quality standards, cost efficiency and prudent fiscal management, complemented by valuable local expertise. Straddling the residential, commercial, mixed-use and hospitality sectors, we continuously strive to produce a well- balanced portfolio that is geared towards consistent income-generating annuity assets.

Our strategy is centered on keeping our portfolio optimized, by aligning it with market and stakeholder demand, while being focused on long-term value creation.

We have invested wisely in a well-proportioned development pipeline that adds further diversity to our portfolio, and enables us to capitalize on future market opportunities in a thoughtful and risk-mitigated way.

By diversifying into the healthcare and education-based assets, PPPs and other well studied opportunities, we aim to further insulate ourselves from economic-cycle swings.

By adding mid-to-high residential units to our portfolio, we aim to strengthen our holdings of annuity income-generating assets and further bolster our ability to produce free cash-flows.

To enable a more sustainable payback from our new freehold positions taken in emerging areas such as Lusail, we aim to add the "built-to-sell" model

as part of a judicious portfolio mix that yields appreciable returns.

With efficient capital allocation, well-conceived projects, operational excellence and efficient corporate structures, we are on the path to strengthening our position as a multi asset-class realty major.

6

7

OVERVIEW

Barwa at a glance

10

Financial highlights

14

What we do

16

Where we do it

18

STRATEGIC REPORT

Board of Directors report

22

Six compelling reasons to invest in Barwa

30

Message from the group Chief Executive officer

32

Our market drivers

34

Our well positioned development pipeline

36

Freehold zones a growing opportunity

38

Securing Barwa's ICT framework

39

Actively managing risk

40

Our people: Bringing Barwa's vision and values to life

42

Our commitment to community

44

Real estate projects in Qatar

46

Qatar real estate investments

48

International real estate investments

59

Independent subsidiaries

60

International Associate Companies

62

Board of Directors

64

TABLE OF

CONTENTS

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Corporate Governance Report

70

Appendix (1) Board Member CVs

87

Management Assessment of

Internal Control over Financial Reporting

89

Shari'a Supervisory Board Report

91

FINANCIAL REPORT

Independent Auditor's Report

94

Consolidated statement of financial position

98

Consolidated statement of profit or loss

99

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

100

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

101

Consolidated statement of cash flows

102

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

104

Disclaimer

Barwa Real Estate Company QSC published this content on 18 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2023 15:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
