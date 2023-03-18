Barwa Real Estate Q P S C : Annual Report 2022

The Barwa brand has become synonymous with careful project identification, timely execution, adherence to quality standards, cost efficiency and prudent fiscal management, complemented by valuable local expertise. Straddling the residential, commercial, mixed-use and hospitality sectors, we continuously strive to produce a well- balanced portfolio that is geared towards consistent income-generating annuity assets.

Our strategy is centered on keeping our portfolio optimized, by aligning it with market and stakeholder demand, while being focused on long-term value creation.

We have invested wisely in a well-proportioned development pipeline that adds further diversity to our portfolio, and enables us to capitalize on future market opportunities in a thoughtful and risk-mitigated way.

By diversifying into the healthcare and education-based assets, PPPs and other well studied opportunities, we aim to further insulate ourselves from economic-cycle swings.

By adding mid-to-high residential units to our portfolio, we aim to strengthen our holdings of annuity income-generating assets and further bolster our ability to produce free cash-flows.

To enable a more sustainable payback from our new freehold positions taken in emerging areas such as Lusail, we aim to add the "built-to-sell" model

as part of a judicious portfolio mix that yields appreciable returns.

With efficient capital allocation, well-conceived projects, operational excellence and efficient corporate structures, we are on the path to strengthening our position as a multi asset-class realty major.