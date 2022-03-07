Barwa Real Estate Q P S C : Ashghal President Pays Inspection Visit to Qatar Schools Development Project (Package 1)

07/03/2022

​Doha, 6 March 2022: H.E. Dr. Eng. Saad Bin Ahmed Al Mohannadi, President of the Public Works Authority "Ashghal", paid an inspection visit to the Qatar Schools Development Project (Package 1) in Rawdat Al Hamama area.

During the visit, His Excellency the President of Ashghal, accompanied by Mr. Abdullah Bin Jubara Al Rumaihi, CEO of Barwa Real Estate Group, toured the project. During such tour, he was briefed on the schools' components and facilities, including outdoor spaces, sports fields and service buildings.

Moreover, His Excellency was given a presentation by the project's officials on the educational facilities of the schools, including the laboratories of science, languages, information technology, and halls of sports, arts, activities, as well as libraries. Besides, a number of officials from the Public Works Authority "Ashghal" also participated in the visit.

It is noteworthy that the Qatar Schools Development Project (Package 1) is a milestone that mirrors Barwa's level of real estate experience and competitiveness, as the Group won this project, which is the first ever project to be offered by the State under the public-private partnership (PPP) system. The project was offered in a public tender in which the majority of local developers as well as other developers from outside Qatar took part, but the Group managed to have been awarded the project during 2020. The importance of the project is that it adds positive diversification to the real estate portfolio and achieves guaranteed revenue over the 25-year span of the contract.

The project aims to develop 8 public schools in different residential areas within Qatar and to provide them with maintenance services for a period of 25 years. The completion rate in this project has reached advanced stages in preparation for its commissioning at the beginning of the 2022-2023 academic year.

