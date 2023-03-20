Barwa Real Estate Q P S C : Corporate Governance 2022 03/20/2023 | 06:27am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CORPORATE GOVERNANCE R E P O R T 69 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT DEFINITIONS • Independent member He is a member of the Board of Directors who enjoys complete independence, except for the following examples and not limited to: A. To be the owner of at least (1%) of the company's shares or any of its subsidiaries. B. To be a representative of a legal person who owns at least (5%) of the shares of the company or any of its subsidiaries. Senior executive management Chief executive officer and other executives directly reporting to him, including the heads of the internal control. Internal Control Financial auditing, performance evaluation, and risk management performed by one or more independent function of the company. Major deal Information

Information, data, and documents related to the establishment of the company and its activities, and its reports and other information that the company must disclose and make it available to shareholders and enable them to access and obtain them according to the law and the provisions of this system and other legislations of the Authority.

Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA)

Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) Board's Charter

The Charter prepared by the Board to define its tasks, responsibilities and the duties of its Chairman and members.

The Board of Directors of the listed company or the one that manages the listed legal entity, as appropriate.

The person appointed by the Board of Directors, in accordance with the requirements of the corporate governance system, and who is responsible for organizing and coordinating matters related to the Board and the company. Chairman

The chairman of the company's board of directors is responsible for managing the company in accordance with the law, its articles of association and foundation.

The system by which the company is managed and controlled and defines the basis and principles of the distribution of rights and responsibilities among the various stakeholders of the company, such as board members, managers, shareholders and other stakeholders, and clarifies the basis and procedures for taking decisions related to the affairs of the company.

It is an independent annual report that includes the company's disclosure of its commitment to apply the principles and provisions of the governance system, to be approved by the Chairman and to be submitted to the Authority along with the company's annual report.

It is a voting method for selecting members of the Board of Directors. Each shareholder is granted a voting power for the number of shares he owns, so that he has the right to vote for one nominee or divide it among those he chooses from the nominees without any repetition of these votes.

The person authorized in accordance with the provisions of the law and registered in the Authority's external auditors list to review and audit the financial statements and data and express an opinion thereon, in accordance with the principles of the profession and international auditing standards or auditing standards related to the Islamic financial institution and obtain confirmation of whether the financial statements are free from material misstatements in addition to the liquidation. C. To be in the senior executive management of the company or any of its subsidiaries during the year preceding the elections of the Board. D. To have a relative of first degree with any member of the Board of Directors or the senior executive management of the company, or in any of its subsidiaries. E. To be a member of the board of directors of any subsidiary of the company nominating for a membership in its board of directors. F. To be an employee during the two years preceding the elections of the Board with any of the parties associated with the company or any of its subsidiaries, such as certified accountants and major suppliers, or to own control shares with any of these parties during the two years preceding the elections of the Board. G. Has direct or indirect transactions with the company or any of its subsidiaries during the two years preceding the elections of the Board. Any connected deal or group of deals aimed at owning, selling, leasing, exchanging or disposing (except for the creation of guarantees) of the company's assets or assets that the company will acquire or that will change the basic nature of the company's business; or that its total value exceeds (10%) of the lowest value between the market value of the company or the net asset value of the company according to the latest published financial statements. Market

It is the main market in Qatar Stock Exchange.

It is the main market in Qatar Stock Exchange. Non-executive member

He is a member of the Board of Directors who is not available to manage the company and does not receive a pay for it.

member He is a member of the Board of Directors who is not available to manage the company and does not receive a pay for it. Related party A person is considered a related to the company if he is a member of the board of directors of the company or any of its subsidiaries, or in the senior executive management of the company or any of its subsidiaries, or if he owns at least (5%) of the shares of the company or of its subsidiaries, or is a relative of any of the former Board members up to the second degree, and every legal person who is under control of a member of the company's board of directors or any of its subsidiaries or its senior executive management and their relatives up to the second degree, or who is involved in a project or company of any kind with the company or any company in its group. Stakeholders Everyone who has an interest with the company based on a right or legal status such as shareholders, employees, creditors, customers, suppliers and others. 70 71 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE Our valued shareholders, Peace and blessing of God be upon you all, I am pleased on behalf of myself, my colleagues members of Board of Directors to present you the corporate governance report of Barwa Real Estate Company (Qatar Public Shareholding Company "QPSC") of year 2022, which highlights the company's approved governance practices based on the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) No. (5) of 2016 issuing the corporate governance system and legal entities listed in the main market. Driven by the company's vision and values, which are based on leadership, commitment, honesty, teamwork, and integrity, Barwa Real Estate is committed to governing principles and works tirelessly and determinedly to reach the highest global standards and apply the best international standards in the field of governance. Barwa Real Estate adopts the highest standards of transparency and disclosure within the framework of sound governance that aligns with the company's operations and activities, in accordance with its surrounding developments. Whereas the company is committed to providing accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information to shareholders within the framework of its transparency-based work In order to ensure that we meet the requirements of the authorities in the State of Qatar, and our goal for continuous progress in the company and the results of its performance, we are committed to issue the corporate governance report on an annual basis to present it to the shareholders during the General Assembly meeting. God grants success, Salah bin Ghanim Al-Ali Chairman of Board of Directors, 72 PREFACE

Corporate governance is considered one of the most important pillars on which Barwa relies on to establish a culture of openness, transparency and clarity in its commercial and administrative dealings, in order to protect the rights of investors, the rights of other stakeholders, and minority shareholders to rectify its business and manage it in line with international best practices and approved regulatory frameworks.

Corporate governance laws are defined as the principles that regulate the relations between the main parties in the company (members of the board of directors, executive management, shareholders ...) to achieve one purpose of distributing rights and responsibilities among the various participants and other stakeholders.

Corporate governance is an integral part of the culture of Barwa Real Estate Company (QPSC) ("Barwa") and its commercial practices. Corporate governance for Barwa Real Estate Company aims to establish and achieve the following objectives: Transparency: Clarity in the company's commercial and operational processes, avoiding ambiguity, confidentiality and misinformation, and making all matters achievable and assured.

Clarity in the company's commercial and operational processes, avoiding ambiguity, confidentiality and misinformation, and making all matters achievable and assured. Accountability: It is the shareholders' right to hold the organizational management accountable for its performance. This is a right guaranteed by the law and the company's articles of association. It also ensures the responsibility of the executive management before the Board and the responsibility of the Board before the shareholders.

It is the shareholders' right to hold the organizational management accountable for its performance. This is a right guaranteed by the law and the company's articles of association. It also ensures the responsibility of the executive management before the Board and the responsibility of the Board before the shareholders. Equality: It is the equality between small and big investors, both domestic and foreign. Barwa's articles of association guarantees this principle in terms of equal voting rights, accountability, nomination, and access to information.

It is the equality between small and big investors, both domestic and foreign. Barwa's articles of association guarantees this principle in terms of equal voting rights, accountability, nomination, and access to information. Responsibility: It is the responsibility of Barwa to recognize the rights of stakeholders granted by law and encourage communication and participation between the company and stakeholders. BOARD OF DIRECTORS REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH QATAR FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY LEGISLATIONS, INCLUDING GOVERNANCE SYSTEM OF LISTED COMPANIES IN THE MAIN MARKET

The Board of Directors evaluated the compliance of the company with the related legislations ("Legislations") of QFMA ("Authority"), including the governance system of listed companies and legal entities in the main market ("System") issued by the Authority. According to this evaluation, the company assured its compliance with the system rules in regards with the essential aspects. GOVERNANCE FRAMEWORK AND POLICIES

Barwa Real Estate Company is committed to applying the highest levels of corporate governance in its daily dealings, by achieving full compliance with the laws of corporate governance of companies listed in the market, which is regulated by QFMA.

The guiding framework for Barwa Real Estate Company's governance system is provided by the corporate governance system and legal entities listed in the main market and issued by the Resolution of the Board of Directors of QFMA No. 5 of 2016, which was published in the Official Gazette on May 15, 2017, in addition to the applicable laws and other regulations in the State of Qatar and the Qatar Stock Exchange.

The company is constantly working on updating its policies and procedures to reflect the updates of the laws by the regulatory authorities, whenever is needed. Implementation of this, the company is in the process of reviewing its governance policies and procedures to make any necessary changes in accordance with the procedures outlined in Article 3 of the governance system. 73 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT NOMINATION POLICY

The Board of Directors is one of the most important elements that lay the foundation of corporate governance and draw its course towards success and progress. Therefore, it was necessary to establish a policy for the provisions that govern the membership of the Board in light of the company's articles of association and corporate governance rules issued by QFMA. This policy has facilitated access to all the provisions and controls that determine the criteria and procedures for the membership of the Board of Directors and facilitated practicing them. It has shown how the Board is formed, its membership term, the nomination conditions, and the membership qualities under which a board member can be specified, executive and non- executive, dependent and independent. The policy also clarified the mechanism of Board elections, cases in which membership ends and the procedures of filling vacant positions. REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board of Directors of Barwa Real Estate Company adheres to the remuneration policy in Article (40) of the company's articles of association, and mentioned in the Commercial Companies Law, which in its amendment issued in 2015, specified the remuneration of Board members can't exceed (5%) of the net profit after deduction legal reserves and dividends. The Board shall present the proposal of remuneration of the Board members to the General Assembly for approval. CONFLICT OF INTEREST POLICY

Barwa Real Estate Company has adopted strict policies governing the transactions of insiders and conflict of interest that may arise from involving persons involved in trade and civil society to work as managers, executives and employees in Barwa Company. Barwa Company has set these policies to reveal these matters and avoid losing its objectivity, and to maintain the independence of decision-makers in a way that serves the interests of shareholders, as the company and all its employees are obliged to periodically disclose any common interests or operations between them or with any other party that has a direct relationship with the company. DISCLOSURE POLICY

Barwa Real Estate Company adheres to the disclosure requirements established by the authority by developing a policy that aims to formally disclose the qualitative and quantitative information that the stakeholders disclose, and sets internal control systems to oversee the disclosure process. The company seeks to achieve financial transparency through the disclosure of financial reports, material information and information related to members of the Board of Directors and the executive management and disclosure of information for major shareholders or controlling shareholders, in accordance with the regulatory reporting requirements. This policy helps the board, executive management, and related company management understand their roles and responsibilities in the disclosure process. EXTERNAL AUDITOR POLICY

The external audit is an integral part of the integrity of Barwa's business. In view of the importance of the external audit work, the company has developed a policy that regulates all external auditor affairs in full accordance with the relevant requirements and rules of governance.

Barwa Real Estate Company, in accordance with the decision of the General Assembly held on March 13, 2022, appointed EY as the company's external auditor for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2022 based on the recommendation of the Board of Directors and the technical and financial offers obtained in light of the requirements of the governance system issued by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority. EY is completely independent of the management of Barwa Real Estate Company and its Board of Directors and is registered in the auditors' register stipulated in Law No. (30) of 2004 regarding the regulation of the profession of auditing. 4. BOARD OF DIRECTORS The Board of Directors is the authority that has all the powers necessary to carry out the company's business except for those that fall within the jurisdiction of the General Assembly in accordance with the law or the company's articles of association. The Board of Directors of Barwa is the main administrative entity. Among his roles and responsibilities, to support the administrative structure, maintain the strategic direction, ensure efficiency and effectiveness, enhance the general situation, maintain integrity and accountability, respond to the demands of shareholders, attend relevant regular important meetings and help in preserving the mission and vision of Barwa Company, discuss or agree on internal audit reports, appoint external auditors and present ideas that would enhance the performance of the company's operations, including its subsidiaries, and implement effective governance. 4.1 FORMATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS According to the company's articles of association, the company is managed by a board of directors consisting of seven members, three of them are appointed by the shareholder that owns the preferred stock according to the current percentage of his ownership of the shares. It is not permissible to dismiss any of them except by a decision from the owner of the preferred share, and the remaining four members are elected by the ordinary general assembly by secret ballot. The owner of the preferred stock does not participate in the voting process. The Board of Directors shall, by secret ballot, elect a Chairman and Vice-Chairman for a term of (3) years. Following table includes the members of the Board of Directors for 2022: Board Member Name Position Status His Excellency Mr. Salah bin Chairman (Qatari Diar) Non-executive, Ghanem Al-Ali non-independent Mr. Abdullah Hamad Al Atiyyah Vice Chairman; (Qatari Diar) Non-executive, non-independent Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Tayeb Elected Member (Qatari Diar) Non-executive, non-independent Mr. Nasser Sultan Al-Hamidi Elected Member Non-executive, independent Mr. Abdulrahman Mohammed Al-Khayarin Elected Member Non-executive, independent Elected Member Mr. Nasser Ali Ghassab Al-Hajri Representing Ras Rokun Estate Non-executive, independent Investment company Mr. Ahmad Khalid Al Ghanem Elected Member Non-executive, independent 4.2 ABOUT THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS The company's board of directors includes members with distinguished experiences, skills and competencies in various sectors. Kindly refer to Annexure 1 for more details about the experience of the Board members. Below is a schedule showing the numbers of shares held by the Board members. Board Member Name Number of seized Number of shares Number of shares shares to guarantee owned to the owned to the membership in the company as of company as of Board 31/12/2021 31/12/2022 His Excellency Mr. Salah bin Ghanim Al-Ali 0 0 0 (Representative for Qatari Diar) Mr. Abdullah Hamad Al Atiyyah (Qatari 0 16,010 16,010 Diar) Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Tayeb (Qatari Diar) 0 7,140 7,140 Mr. Nasser Sultan Al-Hamidi 0 4,519,163 5,224,689 Mr. Abdulrahman Mohammed Al-Khayarin 0 1 1 Mr. Nasser Ali Ghassab Al-Hajri (Ras Rokun 0 0 0 Estate Investment company) Mr. Ahmad Khalid Al Ghanem 0 0 0 74 75 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT DUTIES OF THE CHAIRMAN

Among the responsibilities of the Chairman is to lead the company to achieve its strategic goals and the appropriate return for the shareholders. He also takes the lead of the Board and oversees its role in full and adopts the agendas of the Board's meetings, in addition to discussing with the Board's members the recommendations, improvements, strategic initiatives, estimated budgets and available investment opportunities and ensuring that the Board performs the tasks entrusted to it. In addition to periodically discussing the general affairs of the company with the members of the Board and ensuring the existence of a mechanism to evaluate the performance of the members, as well as to communicating with the shareholders. The Chairman may assign some of his duties to the members, committees, managing director or CEO, as he deems appropriate. He also coordinates with the CEO regarding financial and human resources to achieve the desired goals and periodically monitors the company's overall performance through the CEO. DUTIES OF THE BOARD MEMBERS Non-executive board members give independent proposals on strategic issues and develop related proposals, they also study management performance in achieving the agreed goals, monitor the company's performance in achieving its agreed goals and objectives, oversee the development of procedures of corporate governance, and ensure that priority is given to the interest of the company and the shareholders in the event of any conflict of interests. Non-executive board members also review the integrity of information, controls and financial systems, and ensure the strength and integrity of these controls, and providing their diverse skills and expertise to the Board or its various committees through their active participation in Board meetings and public assemblies, and understand shareholder's opinions in a balanced and fair manner. 4.5 BOARD MEMBERS' RESPONSIBILITIES AND OBLIGATIONS: The Board of Directors must perform its functions and tasks and assume responsibilities according to the following: The Board must perform its tasks with responsibility, good faith, seriousness and concern, and its decisions should be based on adequate information from the executive management, or from any other reliable source. The Board member represents all shareholders, and has to abide by what is in the interest of the company, not the interest of the company he represents or whomever voted for him to appoint him in the Board. The Board must specify the authorities given to the executive management, decision-making procedures and the duration of the delegation, as well as determine the matters in which it is authorized for them to decide upon, and the executive management shall submit periodic reports on its exercise of the delegated authorities. The Board should ensure that procedures are in place to familiarize the new Board members with the company's work, especially the financial and legal aspects, as well as train them if necessary. The Board must ensure that the company provides adequate information about its business to all members of the Board in general and to non-executive board members in particular in order to enable them to carry out their duties and tasks efficiently. The Board is not permitted to obtain loan contracts of a maturity exceeding three years, or sell or mortgage the company's real estate, or to absolve the company's debtors of their obligations unless it is authorized to do so in the company's system and under the conditions set out in it, and if the company's system includes provisions in this regard, then the Board may not perform the mentioned actions without getting permission from the General Assembly, unless such actions are included in the company's business. Regular attendance at Board meetings and committees, and not withdrawing from the Board except for necessity and at an appropriate time. Boosting the interest of the company, partners, shareholders and other stakeholders, and giving it priority 76 over the personal interest. Express an opinion on the strategic issues of the company, its policy in implementing its projects, the accountability systems of its employees, its resources, basic appointments, and their applicable standards. Monitor the company's performance in achieving its goals and objectives, and review reports on its performance, including annual, semi-annual and quarterly reports. Supervise the development of the governance procedures, and work on implementing them in an optimal manner in accordance with this system. Exploiting their various skills and experiences by diversifying their competencies and qualifications in managing the company in an effective and productive way, and working to achieve the interest of the company, partners, shareholders and other stakeholders. Effective participation in the general assembly of the company, and achieving the demands of its members in a balanced and fair manner. Not to make any declarations, statements or information without prior written permission of the Chairman or his delegate, and the Board shall designate the company's spokesperson. Disclosure of financial and commercial relations, and judicial cases that may negatively affect the performance of the tasks and functions assigned to them. BOARD CODE OF CONDUCT

Barwa's Board is committed to the highest levels of commercial integrity and conduct and to "code of ethics and professional conduct", and to the job description details stipulated in Barwa's Corporate Governance Manual and Policies. The Board is the representative of the interests of the shareholders in the company, as all members must apply the company's values, and practice all their dealings with honesty and integrity. The Board members also act in good faith and in the interest of Barwa and the shareholders, in addition to promoting a culture of moral behavior. BOARD'S CHARTER

