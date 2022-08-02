Log in
    BRES   QA000A0KD6J5

BARWA REAL ESTATE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.

(BRES)
  Report
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2022-07-31
3.685 QAR   +0.41%
12:30aBARWA REAL ESTATE Q P S C : Half financial statements
PU
05/23BARWA REAL ESTATE Q P S C : H. e. buthaina bint ali al nuaimi minister of eduction amd higher educiton
PU
05/10Barwa Real Estate Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Barwa Real Estate Q P S C : Half financial statements

08/02/2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Half financial statements 02/08/2022

​BARWA Real Estate announces "Tuesday 9 th of August 2022" to be the date of disclosing its half-yearly financials for the period ended in 30th June 2022.

Disclaimer

Barwa Real Estate Company QSC published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 04:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 462 M - -
Net income 2021 1 114 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 981 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 5,72%
Capitalization 14 339 M 3 939 M -
EV / Sales 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales 2021 7,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,0%
Technical analysis trends BARWA REAL ESTATE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,69
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Abdullah Jubara Al Rumaihi Group Chief Executive Officer
Tamer Elsayed Mohamed Group Chief Financial Officer
Salah bin Ghanim Al-Ali Chairman
Yousuf Ahmad Al-Binali Group Chief-Corporate Operation
Dana Abdulaziz Al-Ansari Group Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARWA REAL ESTATE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.20.42%3 922
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.90%34 608
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.17.28%30 186
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.15%29 750
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.97%29 586
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED12.82%25 691