Barwa Real Estate Q P S C : Obtained 3 International Accreditation Certificates at Par with ISO

01/03/2022 | 03:19am EST
Barwa Real Estate Obtained 3 International Accreditation Certificates at Par with ISO 03/01/2022

Barwa Real Estate Obtained 3 International Accreditation Certificates at Par with ISO

This achievement enhances the Group's position as a developer of the largest strategic real estate projects in Qatar, confirming its leadership at the local and regional levels.

Doha, 29 December 2021: Barwa Real Estate Group obtained three international accreditation certificates for its compliance with all requirements of the International Organization for Standardization "ISO". This confirms the Group's ability to develop and implement an integrated management system that conforms to international specifications and standards in the areas of "Quality, Environment, Health and Occupational Safety."

This achievement comes after a comprehensive and extensive external audit carried out by Alcumus - UK, one of the most important providers of quality assurance solutions to professional sectors world-wide. Alcumus representatives audited Barwa Real Estate operations across all its facilities and projects in order to ensure their full compatibility with all requirements of the process of ISO certificates issuance.

This achievement goes hand in hand with the goals of Barwa Real Estate's strategy in building sustainable and developmental real estate projects, together with its unceasing commitment to the application of highest quality standards in order to improve the services and products provided, in the interests of ensuring the highest levels of confidence among customers, stakeholders and business partners at the public and private sectors levels.

During a ceremony held at Barwa Real Estate Group Headquarters, attended by several managers and heads of departments in the Group, Mr. Mohamed Ebrahim AlSaud, Alcumus has handed over Mr. Yousuf Ahmad AlBinali, Group Chief of Corporate Operations, quality certificates, namely: ISO 9001:2015 Certificate for Quality Management System (QMS), ISO 45001:2018 Certificate for Occupational Health and Safety Management System, and ISO 14001:2015 Certificate for Environmental Management System.

On this occasion, Mr. Yousuf Ahmad AlBinali said: "Obtaining such prestigious certificates is a new achievement added to the series of achievements of Barwa Real Estate Group, translating the effort and hard work of its employees and partners towards scaling up Group's work to new levels of success, thus enhancing its position as a developer of the largest strategic real estate projects in Qatar, confirming its leadership at the local and regional levels."

He added: "Such certificates demonstrate Barwa Real Estate's commitment to follow the highest quality standards and provide best practices in line with international standards in an integrated management system that covers all aspects that support its strategy aiming to scale up the quality of its projects and the level of services provided to ensure the nonstop development of its institutional performance, in parallel with achieving the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030."

AlBinali emphasized that this achievement will constitute an additional incentive to continue Barwa Real Estate's plans towards developing new projects that adhere to international standards. Hence, this will consolidate the principle of the Group's strategic partnership with the government of the State of Qatar.

Disclaimer

Barwa Real Estate Company QSC published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 08:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
