BARWA Real Estate announces Changing the date of disclosing its quarterly Financials. 22/04/2024

​BARWA Real Estate has announced "30th Of April 2024" to be the revised date in which it will disclose its quarterly financials for the period ended in 31st March 2024.

Disclaimer

Barwa Real Estate Company QSC published this content on 22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2024 05:31:05 UTC.