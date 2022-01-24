Log in
    BRES   QA000A0KD6J5

BARWA REAL ESTATE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.

(BRES)
Barwa Real Estate Q P S C : announces its intention to sell its shares in Al Imtiaz Investment Group Company in th ...

01/24/2022
Barwa announces its intention to sell its shares in Al Imtiaz Investment Group Company in the State of Kuwait 24/01/2022

Barwa Real Estate Company announced its intention to sell its shares in Al Imtiaz Investment Group Company K.S.C., a public joint stock company registered in the State of Kuwait. The number of these shares is (276,631,657) shares, representing 24.40% of the company's issued shares. The sale process will take place in accordance with the regulatory procedures issued and the regulations set by theKuwaiti Capital Markets Authority and the Kuwait Stock Exchange.

This disclosure is made on the same date as the disclosure sent to the Capital Markets Authority and the stock exchange in the State of Kuwaitregarding the same matter. This is in compliance with the regulations of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority regarding disclosure requirements for listed companies.

Barwa will later disclose the details of the sale if it occurs, as required by the regulations of Qatar Financial Markets Authority.

Disclaimer

Barwa Real Estate Company QSC published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 07:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1 587 M 436 M 436 M
Net income 2020 1 214 M 334 M 334 M
Net Debt 2020 9 655 M 2 653 M 2 653 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Yield 2020 3,68%
Capitalization 13 230 M 3 634 M 3 635 M
EV / Sales 2019 13,7x
EV / Sales 2020 14,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,0%
Technical analysis trends BARWA REAL ESTATE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,40 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Abdullah Jubara Al Rumaihi Group Chief Executive Officer
Tamer Mohamed Group Chief Financial Officer
Salah bin Ghanim Al-Ali Chairman
Yousuf Ahmad Al-Binali Group Chief-Corporate Operation
Dana Abdulaziz Al-Ansari Group Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARWA REAL ESTATE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.11.11%3 634
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.07%36 287
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED22.75%35 145
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED16.62%35 031
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED27.03%32 963
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.96%29 231