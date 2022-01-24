Barwa Real Estate Q P S C : announces its intention to sell its shares in Al Imtiaz Investment Group Company in th ...

24/01/2022

​Barwa Real Estate Company announced its intention to sell its shares in Al Imtiaz Investment Group Company K.S.C., a public joint stock company registered in the State of Kuwait. The number of these shares is (276,631,657) shares, representing 24.40% of the company's issued shares. The sale process will take place in accordance with the regulatory procedures issued and the regulations set by theKuwaiti Capital Markets Authority and the Kuwait Stock Exchange.

This disclosure is made on the same date as the disclosure sent to the Capital Markets Authority and the stock exchange in the State of Kuwaitregarding the same matter. This is in compliance with the regulations of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority regarding disclosure requirements for listed companies.

Barwa will later disclose the details of the sale if it occurs, as required by the regulations of Qatar Financial Markets Authority.

