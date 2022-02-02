Log in
    BRES   QA000A0KD6J5

BARWA REAL ESTATE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.

(BRES)
Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus 
Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news

Barwa Real Estate Q P S C : announces signing a lease contract for “Madinatna” Project with the Suprem ...

02/02/2022 | 04:19am EST
Barwa Real Estate announces signing a lease contract for "Madinatna" Project with the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy 02/02/2022

​Barwa Real Estate Group Q.P.S.C. announced that its subsidiary Rawasi Real Estate Development Company signed a lease contract with the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, with a value of 217.62 million Qatari Riyals, for the purpose of leasing all housing units in the "Madinatna" project (which is currently being developed by Rawasi Company in Al Wakra) for a period of 6 months starting from 1st August 2022. The project contains 6,780 fully furnished apartments.
It is expected that this contract will contribute in increasing the company's operating income during the lease term.
It is worthy to note that there is no conflict of interest between the contracting parties.

Disclaimer

Barwa Real Estate Company QSC published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 09:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BARWA REAL ESTATE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
04:19aBARWA REAL ESTATE Q P S C : announces signing a lease contract for “Madinatna”..
12:19aBARWA REAL ESTATE Q P S C : Date of announcing the financial results of 2021
01/24BARWA REAL ESTATE Q P S C : announces its intention to sell its shares in Al Imtiaz Invest..
01/24Barwa Real Estate Intends to Sell 24.40% Stake in Kuwait's Al Imtiaz Investment Group
01/03BARWA REAL ESTATE Q P S C : Obtained 3 International Accreditation Certificates at Par wit..
2021BARWA REAL ESTATE Q P S C : is Platinum Sponsor of 57th ISOCARP's Congress
2021Barwa Group signs a financing agreement for Qatar Schools – Package I Project
2021Barwa Real Estate Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended S..
2021BARWA REAL ESTATE Q P S C : 3rd Quarter Financial Statements
2021Barwa's pavilion witnessed a great turnout from businessmen, investors and those who ar..
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 587 M 436 M 436 M
Net income 2020 1 214 M 334 M 334 M
Net Debt 2020 9 655 M 2 653 M 2 653 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Yield 2020 3,68%
Capitalization 13 141 M 3 610 M 3 610 M
EV / Sales 2019 13,7x
EV / Sales 2020 14,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart BARWA REAL ESTATE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Barwa Real Estate Company Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BARWA REAL ESTATE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,38 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Abdullah Jubara Al Rumaihi Group Chief Executive Officer
Tamer Mohamed Group Chief Financial Officer
Salah bin Ghanim Al-Ali Chairman
Yousuf Ahmad Al-Binali Group Chief-Corporate Operation
Dana Abdulaziz Al-Ansari Group Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARWA REAL ESTATE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.10.36%3 610
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED26.70%36 241
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.16%35 228
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.48%34 356
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED24.32%32 228
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.45%29 544