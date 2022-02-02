Barwa Real Estate Q P S C : announces signing a lease contract for “Madinatna” Project with the Suprem ...

02/02/2022

​Barwa Real Estate Group Q.P.S.C. announced that its subsidiary Rawasi Real Estate Development Company signed a lease contract with the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, with a value of 217.62 million Qatari Riyals, for the purpose of leasing all housing units in the "Madinatna" project (which is currently being developed by Rawasi Company in Al Wakra) for a period of 6 months starting from 1st August 2022. The project contains 6,780 fully furnished apartments.

It is expected that this contract will contribute in increasing the company's operating income during the lease term.

It is worthy to note that there is no conflict of interest between the contracting parties.

