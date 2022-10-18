Barwa Real Estate Q P S C : announces the date of disclosing its quarterly financials
Barwa Real Estate announces the date of disclosing its quarterly financials
18/10/2022
Barwa Real Estate has announced 25 of October 2022 to be the date to disclose its quarterly financials for the period ended in 30 September 2022 .
Disclaimer
Barwa Real Estate Company QSC published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 04:42:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about BARWA REAL ESTATE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Sales 2021
3 462 M
951 M
951 M
Net income 2021
1 114 M
306 M
306 M
Net Debt 2021
12 981 M
3 566 M
3 566 M
P/E ratio 2021
10,7x
Yield 2021
5,72%
Capitalization
13 226 M
3 633 M
3 633 M
EV / Sales 2020
14,4x
EV / Sales 2021
7,19x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
55,0%
Chart BARWA REAL ESTATE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BARWA REAL ESTATE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
3,40
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-