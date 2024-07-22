BARWA Real Estate announces the date of investor relation conference call 22/07/2024

BARWA Real Estate has announced that the investor relation conference call will be held on Thursday 01/08/2024 at 12:00 PM to disclose the financial for the second quarter 2024.​​

