  Homepage
  Equities
  Qatar
  Qatar Exchange
  Barwa Real Estate Company Q.P.S.C.
  News
  Summary
    BRES   QA000A0KD6J5

BARWA REAL ESTATE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.

(BRES)
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2022-10-26
3.420 QAR   +1.00%
10/25Barwa Real Estate Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/24Barwa Real Estate Q P S C : announces the date of investor relation conference call
PU
10/18Barwa Real Estate Q P S C : announces the date of disclosing its quarterly financials
PU
Transcript : Barwa Real Estate Company Q.P.S.C., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 30, 2022

10/30/2022
Good day, and welcome to the Barwa Real Estate Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank...


Financials
Sales 2021 3 462 M 951 M 951 M
Net income 2021 1 114 M 306 M 306 M
Net Debt 2021 12 981 M 3 566 M 3 566 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 5,72%
Capitalization 13 308 M 3 656 M 3 656 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales 2021 7,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,0%
Barwa Real Estate Company Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BARWA REAL ESTATE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,42
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Abdullah Jubara Al Rumaihi Group Chief Executive Officer
Tamer Elsayed Mohamed Group Chief Financial Officer
Salah bin Ghanim Al-Ali Chairman
Yousuf Ahmad Al-Binali Group Chief-Corporate Operation
Dana Abdulaziz Al-Ansari Group Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARWA REAL ESTATE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.11.76%3 656
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.78%31 508
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.92%25 302
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-21.65%23 347
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-14.63%21 975
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.05%20 487