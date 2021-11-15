Log in
Basanite, Inc.: Invitation to the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit

11/15/2021 | 08:05am EST
Pompano, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB: BASA) today announced that Simon Kay, CEO will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, Basanite Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer will be presenting the Company's growth initiatives and the broader going-forward corporate vision. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be accessible on The Investor Summit website for 90 days.

Event:Q4 Investor Summit
Date:November 16-17th, 2021
Presentation:November 16th at 8:45 AM ET
Location:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JFD3oarJRj6vV__sklNBFw

 

About Basanite, Inc.

Basanite Industries, LLC (OTCQB: BASA), is a leading manufacturer and market developer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products used in concrete reinforcement. Superior to traditional steel elements, Basanite's sustainable products are non-corrosive, lighter, stronger and longer lasting. For more information, please visit www.BasaniteIndustries.com.

For further information:

Basanite, Inc.
Mark Komonoski
877-255-8483
mkomonoski@integcom.us

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Managers and Directors
Simon R. Kay President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael V. Barbera Chairman
Paul Coulson Manager-Information Technology
David L. Anderson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jorge Angulo Operations Director
