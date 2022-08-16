Base Carbon : Q1 2022 FS

BASE CARBON INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (EXPRESSED IN UNITED STATES DOLLARS)

Base Carbon Inc. Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in United States Dollars) Unaudited March 31, December 31, Note 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,532,854 $ 47,021,450 Short term investment 4 24,008 23,663 Other receivables 5 82,176 50,661 Funds held in trust - 195,618 Prepaid and other assets 6 1,138,568 394,384 43,777,606 47,685,776 Non-current assets Property and equipment 6,018 - Prepayment for carbon credits 7 3,450,000 - Investment at fair value 8 1,295,208 1,105,460 Investment in associate 9 11,590,588 3,932,491 Total Assets $ 60,119,420 $ 52,723,727 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 10 $ 1,248,127 $ 342,379 Total liabilities $ 1,248,127 $ 342,379 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 11 $ 54,915,960 $ 52,127,768 Contributed surplus 12 443,234 284,212 Deficit (2,737,902) (1,529,306) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 52,621,293 50,882,674 Non-controlling interest 13 6,250,000 1,498,674 Total shareholders' equity 58,871,293 52,381,348 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 60,119,420 $ 52,723,727 Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board of Directors: Director Michael Costa (signed) Director Margot Naudie (signed) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements. 1

Base Carbon Inc. Interim Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive loss (Expressed in United States Dollars) Unaudited For the three months ended March 31, Note 2022 Operating expenses Consulting $ 62,665 Professional fees 290,845 Salaries and wages 261,010 General and administrative 32,311 Travel, marketing and promotion 47,899 Depreciation 329 Regulatory expenses 160,317 Insurance 73,974 Share-based compensation 310,907 Total operating expenses 1,240,257 Operating loss for the period $ (1,240,257) Foreign exchange gain $ 621,254 Interest income 54,006 Gain on investment at fair value 8 189,748 Share of loss of investment in associate 9 (177,903) Listing expense 14 (655,444) Net loss for the period $ (1,208,596) Comprehensive loss for the period (1,208,596) Basic and diluted net loss per share 15 $ (0.01) Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares 125,407,294 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements. 2

Base Carbon Inc. Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Expressed in United States Dollars) Unaudited For the three months ended March 31, 2022 Cash provided by (used in): Operating Activities Net loss for period $ (1,208,596) Adjustment for: Depreciation 329 Share-based compensation 310,907 Foreign exchange gain (621,254) Gain on investment at fair value (189,748) Share of loss of equity accounted investments 177,903 Listing expense 655,444 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Other receivables (31,515) Prepaid and other assets (744,184) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 905,749 Prepayment for carbon credits (3,450,000) Net non-cash liabilities acquired on reverse acquisition (64,715) Net cash used in operating activities (4,259,680) Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (6,348) Investment in associate (6,000,000) Cash acquired on reverse acquisition 7,834 Net cash used in investing activities (5,998,513) Financing Activities Acquisition of non-controlling interest 4,750,000 Funds held in trust 195,618 Proceeds from exercise of options 202,726 Net cash provided by financing activities 5,148,344 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,109,850) Change in cash related to foreign exchange 621,254 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 47,021,450 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 42,532,854 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements. 3