    BCBN   CA06975E1079

BASE CARBON INC.

(BCBN)
  Report
End-of-day quote NEO EXCHANGE - NEO-L (MARKET BY ORDER)  -  2022-08-14
0.4700 CAD   -2.08%
Base Carbon : Q1 2022 FS

08/16/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
BASE CARBON INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31, 2022

(EXPRESSED IN UNITED STATES DOLLARS)

Base Carbon Inc.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Unaudited

March 31,

December 31,

Note

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

42,532,854

$

47,021,450

Short term investment

4

24,008

23,663

Other receivables

5

82,176

50,661

Funds held in trust

-

195,618

Prepaid and other assets

6

1,138,568

394,384

43,777,606

47,685,776

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

6,018

-

Prepayment for carbon credits

7

3,450,000

-

Investment at fair value

8

1,295,208

1,105,460

Investment in associate

9

11,590,588

3,932,491

Total Assets

$

60,119,420

$

52,723,727

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

10

$

1,248,127

$

342,379

Total liabilities

$

1,248,127

$

342,379

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

11

$

54,915,960

$

52,127,768

Contributed surplus

12

443,234

284,212

Deficit

(2,737,902)

(1,529,306)

Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

52,621,293

50,882,674

Non-controlling interest

13

6,250,000

1,498,674

Total shareholders' equity

58,871,293

52,381,348

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

60,119,420

$

52,723,727

Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board of Directors:

Director

Michael Costa (signed)

Director

Margot Naudie (signed)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

1

Base Carbon Inc.

Interim Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive loss (Expressed in United States Dollars)

Unaudited

For the three

months ended

March 31,

Note

2022

Operating expenses

Consulting

$

62,665

Professional fees

290,845

Salaries and wages

261,010

General and administrative

32,311

Travel, marketing and promotion

47,899

Depreciation

329

Regulatory expenses

160,317

Insurance

73,974

Share-based compensation

310,907

Total operating expenses

1,240,257

Operating loss for the period

$

(1,240,257)

Foreign exchange gain

$

621,254

Interest income

54,006

Gain on investment at fair value

8

189,748

Share of loss of investment in associate

9

(177,903)

Listing expense

14

(655,444)

Net loss for the period

$

(1,208,596)

Comprehensive loss for the period

(1,208,596)

Basic and diluted net loss per share

15

$

(0.01)

Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares

125,407,294

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Base Carbon Inc.

Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Unaudited

For the three

months ended

March 31,

2022

Cash provided by (used in):

Operating Activities

Net loss for period

$

(1,208,596)

Adjustment for:

Depreciation

329

Share-based compensation

310,907

Foreign exchange gain

(621,254)

Gain on investment at fair value

(189,748)

Share of loss of equity accounted investments

177,903

Listing expense

655,444

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Other receivables

(31,515)

Prepaid and other assets

(744,184)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

905,749

Prepayment for carbon credits

(3,450,000)

Net non-cash liabilities acquired on reverse acquisition

(64,715)

Net cash used in operating activities

(4,259,680)

Investing Activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(6,348)

Investment in associate

(6,000,000)

Cash acquired on reverse acquisition

7,834

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,998,513)

Financing Activities

Acquisition of non-controlling interest

4,750,000

Funds held in trust

195,618

Proceeds from exercise of options

202,726

Net cash provided by financing activities

5,148,344

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(5,109,850)

Change in cash related to foreign exchange

621,254

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

47,021,450

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

42,532,854

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Base Carbon Inc.

Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Unaudited

Non-

Number of

Common

Contributed

controlling

Shareholders'

Shares

shares

surplus

Deficit

Interest

Equity

Net loss for the period from July 12, 2021

-

-

-

(1,529,306)

-

(1,529,306)

Shares issued in private placements

123,129,300

51,732,508

-

-

-

51,732,508

Stock based compensation

-

-

483,854

-

-

483,854

Exercise of options

1,000,000

395,260

(199,642)

-

-

195,618

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

1,498,674

1,498,674

Balance, December 31, 2021

124,129,300

$

52,127,768

$

284,212

$ (1,529,306)

$

1,498,674

$

52,381,348

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(1,208,596)

-

(1,208,596)

Shares issued for reverse acquisition

760,004

597,581

-

-

-

597,581

Shares issued for investment in associate

2,324,376

1,836,000

-

-

-

1,836,000

Stock based compensation

-

-

310,907

-

-

310,907

Exercise of options

450,000

354,611

(151,885)

-

-

202,726

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

4,751,326

4,751,326

Balance, March 31, 2022

127,663,680

$

54,915,960

$

443,234

$ (2,737,902)

$

6,250,000

$

58,871,293

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

4

Disclaimer

Base Carbon Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 20:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
