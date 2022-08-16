Base Carbon : Q1 2022 FS
UNAUDITED INTERIM
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31, 2022
(EXPRESSED IN UNITED STATES DOLLARS)
Base Carbon Inc.
Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Unaudited
March 31,
December 31,
Note
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
42,532,854
$
47,021,450
Short term investment
4
24,008
23,663
Other receivables
5
82,176
50,661
Funds held in trust
-
195,618
Prepaid and other assets
6
1,138,568
394,384
43,777,606
47,685,776
Non-current assets
Property and equipment
6,018
-
Prepayment for carbon credits
7
3,450,000
-
Investment at fair value
8
1,295,208
1,105,460
Investment in associate
9
11,590,588
3,932,491
Total Assets
$
60,119,420
$
52,723,727
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
10
$
1,248,127
$
342,379
Total liabilities
$
1,248,127
$
342,379
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
11
$
54,915,960
$
52,127,768
Contributed surplus
12
443,234
284,212
Deficit
(2,737,902)
(1,529,306)
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
52,621,293
50,882,674
Non-controlling interest
13
6,250,000
1,498,674
Total shareholders' equity
58,871,293
52,381,348
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
60,119,420
$
52,723,727
Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board of Directors:
Director
Michael Costa (signed)
Director
Margot Naudie (signed)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.
1
Base Carbon Inc.
Interim Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive loss (Expressed in United States Dollars)
Unaudited
For the three
months ended
March 31,
Note
2022
Operating expenses
Consulting
$
62,665
Professional fees
290,845
Salaries and wages
261,010
General and administrative
32,311
Travel, marketing and promotion
47,899
Depreciation
329
Regulatory expenses
160,317
Insurance
73,974
Share-based compensation
310,907
Total operating expenses
1,240,257
Operating loss for the period
$
(1,240,257)
Foreign exchange gain
$
621,254
Interest income
54,006
Gain on investment at fair value
8
189,748
Share of loss of investment in associate
9
(177,903)
Listing expense
14
(655,444)
Net loss for the period
$
(1,208,596)
Comprehensive loss for the period
(1,208,596)
Basic and diluted net loss per share
15
$
(0.01)
Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares
125,407,294
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.
2
Base Carbon Inc.
Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Unaudited
For the three
months ended
March 31,
2022
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating Activities
Net loss for period
$
(1,208,596)
Adjustment for:
Depreciation
329
Share-based compensation
310,907
Foreign exchange gain
(621,254)
Gain on investment at fair value
(189,748)
Share of loss of equity accounted investments
177,903
Listing expense
655,444
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Other receivables
(31,515)
Prepaid and other assets
(744,184)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
905,749
Prepayment for carbon credits
(3,450,000)
Net non-cash liabilities acquired on reverse acquisition
(64,715)
Net cash used in operating activities
(4,259,680)
Investing Activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(6,348)
Investment in associate
(6,000,000)
Cash acquired on reverse acquisition
7,834
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,998,513)
Financing Activities
Acquisition of non-controlling interest
4,750,000
Funds held in trust
195,618
Proceeds from exercise of options
202,726
Net cash provided by financing activities
5,148,344
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(5,109,850)
Change in cash related to foreign exchange
621,254
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
47,021,450
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
42,532,854
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.
3
Base Carbon Inc.
Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Unaudited
Non-
Number of
Common
Contributed
controlling
Shareholders'
Shares
shares
surplus
Deficit
Interest
Equity
Net loss for the period from July 12, 2021
-
-
-
(1,529,306)
-
(1,529,306)
Shares issued in private placements
123,129,300
51,732,508
-
-
-
51,732,508
Stock based compensation
-
-
483,854
-
-
483,854
Exercise of options
1,000,000
395,260
(199,642)
-
-
195,618
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
1,498,674
1,498,674
Balance, December 31, 2021
124,129,300
$
52,127,768
$
284,212
$ (1,529,306)
$
1,498,674
$
52,381,348
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,208,596)
-
(1,208,596)
Shares issued for reverse acquisition
760,004
597,581
-
-
-
597,581
Shares issued for investment in associate
2,324,376
1,836,000
-
-
-
1,836,000
Stock based compensation
-
-
310,907
-
-
310,907
Exercise of options
450,000
354,611
(151,885)
-
-
202,726
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
4,751,326
4,751,326
Balance, March 31, 2022
127,663,680
$
54,915,960
$
443,234
$ (2,737,902)
$
6,250,000
$
58,871,293
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.
4
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.