Base Carbon Reports Year End 2022 Operating and Financial Results

TORONTO, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (NEO: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) (“Base Carbon”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its year-end 2022 consolidated financial results and operational highlights. All financial references are denominated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.



Annual Corporate and Financial Highlights as of December 31, 2022:

Vietnam Household Devices Project : Base Carbon, through its subsidiary, Base Carbon Capital Partners Corp. (“BCCPC”), executed project agreements with in-country partner Sustainability Investment Promotion and Development Joint Stock Company (“SIPCO”) to fund an expected $20.8 million related to the development of a cookstove and water purifier carbon reduction project in Vietnam. Base Carbon facilitated a project offtake agreement between Citigroup Global Markets Limited (“Citigroup”) and SIPCO related to the first phase of the project.

Rwanda Cookstoves Project: Base Carbon, through its subsidiary, BCCPC, executed an agreement with a subsidiary of project partner DelAgua Group (“DelAgua”) to fund $8.8 million towards the purchase, distribution, and initial monitoring of 250,000 fuel-efficient cookstoves for a carbon reduction project in Rwanda.

Financial Resources : As of December 31, 2023, the Company had total assets of $44.1 million, including $12.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $24.5 million in investments into carbon credit projects.

Blue Carbon Partnership with Danish Red Cross : In Q4 2022, Base Carbon signed a letter of intent with the Danish Red Cross to develop blue carbon projects in Southeast Asia, with the scope including a potential mangrove carbon credit removal project. An initial project in the Philippines is currently in the evaluation phase and a key project consultant has been engaged to provide mapping and scoping services.

Public Listing on the NEO and OTCQX Trading : On March 3, 2022, the Company commenced trading as a public company on the NEO Exchange Inc. under the symbol “BCBN”, and on August 22, 2022, commenced trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “BCBNF”. The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies.



“2022 was transformational for Base Carbon where we established a foundation to grow our business. During the year, the company focused on developing Base as a public issuer and executing investments from our pipeline of high-quality carbon projects. From this pipeline we committed $29.7 million in capital related to our carbon reduction projects in Rwanda and Vietnam, with project partners DelAgua and SIPCO, respectively. In addition, we announced our partnership with the Danish Red Cross with the intention of developing mangrove-focused blue carbon removal projects in Southeast Asia. As of today, we are fully distributed on both household device projects in Rwanda and Vietnam, and we anticipate first verifications and first carbon credit issuances in mid-2023,” stated Michael Costa, Chief Executive Officer of Base Carbon.

Project Updates and Other Highlights:

Vietnam Household Devices Project

Device Distribution and Project Capital : Project partner SIPCO has completed the full distribution of project devices, an aggregate of 1.214 million fuel-efficient cookstoves and water purifiers, four months ahead of the initial schedule and on budget. As of March 31, 2023, Base Carbon has funded 90% of the committed project capital with remaining commitments primarily tied to 2023 and 2024 project monitoring activities.

Registry Validation: Project partner SIPCO re-registered the cookstoves portion of the project under a new project ID #2923. The new Project Design Document (PDD) was validated by the Validation and Verification Body (“VVB”), and the project was subsequently registered by Verra on November 25th, 2022. The Project ID for the re-registered cookstove portion of the project can be found at VCS (Verified Carbon Standard) 2923 and the Project ID for the water purifier portion of the project can be found at VCS 2557.

First Carbon Credit Issuance & Citigroup Offtake : Initial carbon credits are anticipated to be generated from the project in mid-2023, with Citigroup contracted to purchase the first 7.4 million carbon credits generated from the project.



Rwanda Cookstoves Project

Device Distribution and Project Capital : Project partner DelAgua has completed the full distribution of 250,000 cookstoves, on schedule and on budget. As of March 31, 2023, Base Carbon has funded 100% of the committed project capital.

First Carbon Credit Issuance : First carbon credits are anticipated to be generated from the project in mid-2023, and Base Carbon maintains a contractual preferential share of the revenues anticipated from the first 2.2 million carbon credits issued. The project design document for the Rwanda project can be found at VCS 4150.



HCBL Operating Relationship

Base Carbon and Hardwick Climate Business Limited (“HCBL”) have mutually agreed not to complete the proposed 100% acquisition of HCBL by Base Carbon. Into 2023 and beyond, the Company and HCBL intend to continue collaborating on the development of current projects in addition to the prospective project pipeline. Base Carbon and HCBL are actively working towards a restructured future operating relationship.

2022 Year-end Financial Results

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had total assets of $44.1 million, comprised of $12.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, $0.1 million in prepaid and other assets, $24.5 million in investments in carbon credit projects, a $1.4 million equity investment in ACX Holdings Ltd. (AirCarbon) and a $5.1 million investment in associate company HCBL. The Company had $0.2 million in accounts payable and accrued liabilities, comprising total liabilities.

In Q4 2022, the Company incurred a net loss of $8.1 million, of which $6.0 million was due to a non-cash impairment loss related to the Company’s 49.9% ownership in associate company HCBL. Other operating expenses in Q4 2022 were attributable to consulting and professional fees, salaries and wages, and share-based compensation. The Company’s revenue lines are still being developed.

On June 17th, 2022, the Company implemented a normal course issuer bid program (“NCIB”) to repurchase Company Shares. As of March 24, 2023, the Company had purchased 4,844,678 Company Shares for cancellation under the NCIB resulting in outstanding Company Shares of 122,819,602.

