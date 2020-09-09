Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
September 9, 2020
To Whom It May Concern:
Company Name
BASE, Inc.
Representative
Yuta Tsuruoka, Representative Director and CEO
(Security Code: 4477 Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Market)
Contact Person
Ken Harada, Director and CFO
Phone: +81-3-6441-2075
"BASE" Launches a New Feature "Community App"
Sales of products limited to community members are also possible
We are pleased to announce that our company has launched a new feature called "Community App" on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Community App enables shop owners to create free or fee-based member communities in BASE Apps, which is an enhanced feature of BASE, our e-commerce platform.
1. What is "Community App"?
"Community App" is a function provided to member stores of the Net Shop Creation Service "BASE". By using this function, shop owners can create a membership community through the online shop created by "BASE" and recruit members.
Communities enable shop owners to sell limited items that only members can purchase or offer closed pages that only members can view.
Shop owners can use this feature by installing Community App in BASE Apps, an enhanced feature of BASE (https://apps.thebase.in).
2. Background to the Launch of "Community App"
As an effort to support communication between shop owners and fans, "BASE" has provided opportunities for direct communication between shop owners and fans through pop-up shops and events held at commercial facilities, such as the "SHIBUYA BASE" (permanent store) on the 1st floor of Marui Shibuya.
We have decided to provide "Community App" in order to create a place where shop owners can provide
more value to their fans online by utilizing "BASE" in the future, in addition to places where real communication has been done.
Through "Community App", "BASE" helps shop owners provide special value tailored to the characteristics of their brand to fans who are members of the community.
The "Community App" is also recommended as a new means for community management to prevent the spread of the COVID19.
3.Outline of "Community App"
Launch Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2020
URL: https://apps.thebase.in/detail/100
Target: Member stores using "BASE"
Service charge: 5% of the monthly membership fee
-
The monthly fee for community members can be set from 0 yen on the shop side
"Community App" allows shop owners to create free or paid membership communities, depending on
the size of the brand, the content offered and the purpose of offering to members. in the case of a paid community, shop owners can set a monthly fee and will pay 5% of the monthly membership fee as a service fee.
-
Products can be sold only to community members
Shop owners can sell limited items that can only be purchased by community members, making it easier
to provide special value to their fans.
-
Shop owners can set up a URL that is open only to community members
Shop owners can post members-only open URLs on product pages, so they can direct fans to pages that
only members can see.
Switching is possible to any URL, including Instagram, Instagram Live, IGTV, YouTube, and Facebook.
In addition, when a community member joins the community of each brand created through "Community App", he/she needs to register for the ID payment service "PAY ID" (*). Community members can join the community by logging into "PAY ID".
*"PAY ID" is an ID settlement service provided by PAY, a BASE group company.
"BASE" will continue its efforts to promote the value created by shop owners to more fans by providing functions that support the revitalization of the brand and fan communities.
The end.
