Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

September 9, 2020 To Whom It May Concern: Company Name BASE, Inc. Representative Yuta Tsuruoka, Representative Director and CEO (Security Code: 4477 Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Market) Contact Person Ken Harada, Director and CFO Phone: +81-3-6441-2075

"BASE" Launches a New Feature "Community App"

Sales of products limited to community members are also possible

We are pleased to announce that our company has launched a new feature called "Community App" on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Community App enables shop owners to create free or fee-based member communities in BASE Apps, which is an enhanced feature of BASE, our e-commerce platform.

1. What is "Community App"?

"Community App" is a function provided to member stores of the Net Shop Creation Service "BASE". By using this function, shop owners can create a membership community through the online shop created by "BASE" and recruit members.

Communities enable shop owners to sell limited items that only members can purchase or offer closed pages that only members can view.

Shop owners can use this feature by installing Community App in BASE Apps, an enhanced feature of BASE (https://apps.thebase.in).

2. Background to the Launch of "Community App"

As an effort to support communication between shop owners and fans, "BASE" has provided opportunities for direct communication between shop owners and fans through pop-up shops and events held at commercial facilities, such as the "SHIBUYA BASE" (permanent store) on the 1st floor of Marui Shibuya.

We have decided to provide "Community App" in order to create a place where shop owners can provide