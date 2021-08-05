Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  BASE, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    4477   JP3835260005

BASE, INC.

(4477)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BASE : Q2 of Fiscal Year Ending December 2021 Materials for Financial Results Presentation

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
Q2 of Fiscal Year Ending December 2021 Materials for Financial Results Presentation

BASE, Inc.

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers: 4477)

August 5 2021

Table of contents

  1. Corporate Profile
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Results for Q2 of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021
  4. Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending December 2021
  5. References

1. Corporate Profile

Mission

4

Outline chart of Business

Focus on empowering individuals and SMBs(Note) through "BASE" and supporting startups through "PAY.JP"

NoteSMB…Small and Medium Business

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Base Inc. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 584 M 96,5 M 96,5 M
Net income 2021 -640 M -5,84 M -5,84 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -215x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 138 B 1 261 M 1 260 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 13,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,48x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart BASE, INC.
Duration : Period :
BASE, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 247,00 JPY
Average target price 2 058,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 65,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuta Tsuruoka Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Ken Harada Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kenji Yamamura Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masayuki Shimura Independent Outside Director
Kazuma Ieiri Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASE, INC.-36.12%1 261
SCSK CORPORATION11.02%6 221
DBAPPSECURITY CO., LTD.28.80%3 838
BUSINESS-INTELLIGENCE OF ORIENTAL NATIONS CORPORATION LTD.5.84%2 075
GUANGZHOU SIE CONSULTING CO., LTD.112.03%1 645
EM SYSTEMS CO., LTD.-10.77%548