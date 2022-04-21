Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. BASE, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
BASE, INC.

(4477)
04/21
403.00 JPY   -0.49%
BASE : Smoother team-based shop management! BASE releases its Staff Authority Management App

04/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

To whom it may concern:

April, 21, 2022

Company name:

BASE, Inc.

Representative:

Representative Director and CEO Yuta Tsuruoka

(Code: 4477, Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth)

Inquiries:

Director and CFO Ken Harada

TEL 03-6441-2075

Smoother team-based shop management! BASE releases its Staff Authority Management App

Greater security in online shop management through designating access rights per staff member

We are pleased to announce the launch of the "Staff Authority Management App" extension for "BASE," an online shop-creation service operated by BASE, Inc. (Location: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and CEO: Yuta Tsuruoka) on Thursday, April 21, 2022. This extension helps with greater security in online shop management on the BASE service by allowing the creation of multiple accounts with specific access rights per account.

■ What is the "Staff Authority Management App?"

The "Staff Authority Management App" is a new feature of the "BASE Apps" (https://apps.thebase.in), set of extensions provided for online shops using the "BASE" service. Previously, only one account could be logged in per shop, but this new feature allows multiple (up to 100) new login accounts to be issued for staff.

In addition, this feature allows users to specify the scope of access each new account has in an online shop, making shop operation more secure.

■ "Staff Authority Management App" Background

This new feature was designed to manage access privileges to information on an online shop and create an environment where the right people can access the right information. This achieves smoother, more secure shop operation by teams of multiple people.

Last year, "BASE" conducted a survey* of shop owners, which revealed that approximately 30% of shops are operated by more than one person. Even shops operated by a single individual on their initial opening tend to hire and grow their teams along with growth in their sales.

However, the login system until now had required shops operated by multiple staff members to share an account, forcing all to log in under a single user and hindering efficient shop operation from an information management perspective.

For shops operated by multiple staff members, this feature allows each staff member to focus on their own necessary tasks, leading to smoother, more secure operation.

* Owners' Survey 2021 release (Japanese only) https://binc.jp/press-room/news/press-release/pr_20211124

▼ The "Staff Authority Management App" in use

■ "Staff Authority Management App" Overview Service Launch: Thursday, April 21, 2022

URL https://apps.thebase.in/detail/121(Japanese only)

Eligible Users: Online shops using the "BASE" service Cost: Free

In addition to this feature, "BASE" will contribute to the further growth of all individuals and small teams, regardless of sales size, by introducing the "Growth Plan," a new fee option that facilitates ease-of-use even with growing sales.

(End of document)

Disclaimer

Base Inc. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
EPS Revisions
