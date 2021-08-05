BASE : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

1. Qualitative information on results for the six months ended June 30, 2021

(1) Overview of operating results

Advocating "Payment to the People, Power to the People." as its mission, the Group of the Company (hereinafter, "the Group") actively operates the BASE business providing e-commerce platforms BASE, and the PAY business providing PAY.JP, online payment services and PAY ID, payment services and through these services, the Group focuses on empowering MSMB (Micro, Small and Medium Businesses) and supporting start-up businesses.

In the cumulative 2nd quarter of the fiscal year under review, although vaccinations for COVID-19 started, the future remains uncertain. In this business environment, in order to achieve sustainable growth over the medium to long term, the BASE business continues to strive for aggressive marketing targeting MSMB, and to expand functions to improve the convenience of shop operations. In the PAY business, the Group is striving to expand the number of member stores by strengthening its products with the aim of creating online payment functions that are simpler and easier to implement and operate, targeting start-up companies and venture companies.

As a result of the above, our Group's consolidated net sales for the cumulative 2nd quarter of the fiscal year under review were ¥4,684 million (27.2% increase year on year), operating loss was ¥270 million (operating profit of ¥612 million in the same period of the previous year), ordinary loss was ¥273 million (ordinary profit of ¥613 million in the same period of the previous year), and loss attributable to owners of parent was ¥246 million (profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥503 million in the same period of the previous year).

The results of the segments are as follows.

A) BASE Business

In the BASE business for the cumulative 2nd quarter of the fiscal year under review, in order to achieve continuous business growth, we continued to improve promotion of TVCM, web marketing and other activities, with the aim of improving service awareness and promoting the opening of new shops. As a result, in May 2021, the cumulative number of shops opened exceeded 1.5 million, and the number of active shops per month increased significantly.

In addition, we have expanded the functions to make it easier for MSMB to run shops, such as the "Add Page App" that allows you to easily add pages to online shops and freely express the attractiveness of brands and products. In addition, we have focused on expanding and enhancing functions to improve the operational efficiency of large-scale shops, such as the "Smaregi Inventory Linkage App," which enables centralized management of inventory for both brick-and-mortar shops and online shops through a service linkage with the cloud POS register "Smaregi" operated by Smaregi, Inc., gaining continuous use by our existing customers.

In the cumulative 2nd quarter of the previous fiscal year, the gross merchandise volume grew significantly due to an increase in demand for the opening of online shops and the shift of consumers to e-commerce in response to the spread of COVID-19. In the cumulative 2nd quarter of the fiscal year under review, sales of hygiene products such as masks and disinfectants decreased, which decreased the impact of COVID-19, but gross merchandise volume grew owing to an increase in the number of active shops per month.

As a result, the gross merchandise volume during the cumulative 2nd quarter of the fiscal year under review, was ¥53,872 million (order base), ¥50,264 million (settlement base), and was 23.6% increase (order base) and 30.3% increase (settlement base) from the same period of the previous year.

While net sales and gross profit on sales for the cumulative 2nd quarter of the fiscal year under review increased as a result of growth in gross merchandise volume, the take rate decreased mainly due to a decrease in purchaser fees. The decrease in purchaser fees was due to a change in the composition ratio of means of settlement and an increase in settlement unit prices. In addition to a decrease in the take rate, an increase in the cost of sales ratio resulted in a decrease in the gross profit margin. The increase in the cost of sales ratio was due to a change in the composition of means of settlement.

As a result of the above, net sales were ¥4,027 million (22.9% increase year on year) and segment loss was ¥104 million (segment profit of ¥774 million in the same period of the previous year).

B) PAY Business

In the PAY business, the Group provides online settlement services "PAY.JP" and identity settlement services "PAY ID". In the cumulative 2nd quarter of the fiscal year under review, the gross merchandise volume grew significantly to ¥24,284 million (63.6% increase year on year) owing to the growth of existing member stores.

As a result of the above, net sales were ¥639 million (63.0% increase year on year) and segment loss was ¥35 million (segment loss of ¥52 million in the same period of the previous year).

C) Other Businesses

In other businesses, the Group provides services such as YELL BANK, which provides business funds to online shop operators using BASE. The number of its users has been steady since the service was launched in December 2018.

As a result of the above, net sales were ¥17 million (31.7% increase year on year) and segment loss was ¥34 million (segment loss of ¥24 million in the same period of the previous year).