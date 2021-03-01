Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  BASE, Inc.    4477   JP3835260005

BASE, INC.

(4477)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BASE : “BASE” adds 3 new functions to the “shop design function”

03/01/2021 | 01:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To whom it may concern:

March 1, 2021

Company name:

BASE, Inc.

Representative:

Representative Director and CEO Yuta Tsuruoka

(Code: 4477, Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers)

Inquiries:

Director and CFO Ken Harada

TEL 03-6441-2075

"BASE" adds 3 new functions to the "shop design function"

Online shops become more convenient by inserting videos and maps for take-out

We are pleased to announce that "BASE," the online shop creation service operated by Base, Inc. (Location: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director and CEO: Yuta Tsuruoka), has upgraded the "shop design function," which allows easy customization of online shop design from smartphones, by adding three new functions; i.e., "video function," "mapping function," and "image and text functions."

With these new functions, "BASE" shop owners using 17 official themes that can be used free of charge are now able to insert videos and maps into their online shops.

Video function

Shop owners can easily copy videos displayed on YouTube or Vimeo onto every page of their online shop, which will make it easier to convey their brand's worldview and the features of their products.

Mapping function

When the address is entered, a Google map will be displayed. The Google map makes it easy to show how to get to the actual shop or where to pick up take-out items.

Image and text functions

This function enables the owners to display images and text in a side-by-side layout, making it easier to communicate product descriptions.

In addition to the new functions, we have also updated the "Title function" that we have been providing for some time.

Title function

This function enables owners to specify the size of the title and underline text. It also offers a choice of 16 icons, enabling the online shop to give a strong impression.

Furthermore, it enables owners to freely enter notes for customers before purchasing and FAQ so that customers can better understand the products.

Enhancing shop design convenience, "BASE" will continue to provide shop owners with functions thatmake it easier for them to express their brand's worldview and the appeal of their products via online shops.

End of document

Disclaimer

Base Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 06:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BASE, INC.
01:02aBASE : “BASE” adds 3 new functions to the “shop design functio..
PU
02/11BASE : Inks Partnership With Bank of Iwate; Shares Fall Nearly 4%
MT
02/03BASE : Fate of boats owned by 'The Codfather' heading to court
AQ
02/01Invite-only chat app Clubhouse booms in Japan
RE
01/12BASE : Note Establish Business Alliance
MT
01/07BASE : Introduces New Extension Function for Instagram Ads
MT
2020BASE : Launches Next Engine App; Stock Up Nearly 10%
MT
2020BASE : Witnesses Designs 1.3 Million Online Shops in December
MT
2020RACCOON : SUPER DELIVERY in Service Tie-Up with Base's Online Shop-Opening Servi..
MT
2020BASE : Starts Online Shop Opening Service "BASE"
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 246 M 77,4 M 77,4 M
Net income 2020 549 M 5,15 M 5,15 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 424x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 233 B 2 187 M 2 189 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 28,3x
Capi. / Sales 2021 21,3x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart BASE, INC.
Duration : Period :
BASE, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 11 700,00 JPY
Last Close Price 10 630,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yuta Tsuruoka Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Ken Harada Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kenji Yamamura Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masayuki Shimura Independent Outside Director
Kazuma Ieiri Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASE, INC.8.91%2 187
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED2.16%643 164
MEITUAN15.41%258 092
PINDUODUO INC.-3.66%209 898
SHOPIFY INC.13.16%158 485
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-2.22%81 692
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ