BASE : “BASE” adds 3 new functions to the “shop design function”

March 1, 2021 Company name: BASE, Inc. Representative: Representative Director and CEO Yuta Tsuruoka (Code: 4477, Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers) Inquiries: Director and CFO Ken Harada TEL 03-6441-2075

"BASE" adds 3 new functions to the "shop design function"

Online shops become more convenient by inserting videos and maps for take-out

We are pleased to announce that "BASE," the online shop creation service operated by Base, Inc. (Location: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director and CEO: Yuta Tsuruoka), has upgraded the "shop design function," which allows easy customization of online shop design from smartphones, by adding three new functions; i.e., "video function," "mapping function," and "image and text functions."

With these new functions, "BASE" shop owners using 17 official themes that can be used free of charge are now able to insert videos and maps into their online shops.

・Video function

Shop owners can easily copy videos displayed on YouTube or Vimeo onto every page of their online shop, which will make it easier to convey their brand's worldview and the features of their products.

・Mapping function

When the address is entered, a Google map will be displayed. The Google map makes it easy to show how to get to the actual shop or where to pick up take-out items.

・Image and text functions

This function enables the owners to display images and text in a side-by-side layout, making it easier to communicate product descriptions.

In addition to the new functions, we have also updated the "Title function" that we have been providing for some time.

・Title function

This function enables owners to specify the size of the title and underline text. It also offers a choice of 16 icons, enabling the online shop to give a strong impression.

Furthermore, it enables owners to freely enter notes for customers before purchasing and FAQ so that customers can better understand the products.

Enhancing shop design convenience, "BASE" will continue to provide shop owners with functions thatmake it easier for them to express their brand's worldview and the appeal of their products via online shops.

