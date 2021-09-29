BASE : “Base” begins collaboration with TikTok in Japan

BASE supports shop owners by providing outstanding functions that offer a smooth and effective way to attract customers and promote sales.

Used by more than 1.6 million individuals and small teams, "BASE" allows the easy creation of online shops.

This collaboration is designed to help BASE member shops attract customers and promote sales for their online shops using TikTok.

We are pleased to announce that "BASE," the online shop-creation service operated by BASE, Inc. (Location: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and CEO: Yuta Tsuruoka) will begin collaborating with TikTok, a short-video platform service, for product collaboration.

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Increasing numbers of individuals and small teams are using TikTok to enhance their brand recognition and attract customers. Once popular mainly among the youth, both the number and range of TikTok users have been expanding significantly.

This collaboration enables 1.6 million BASE member shops to post TikTok advertisements directly via the BASE administration screen. Plans include platform collaboration that enables each online shop to attract customers and promote sales using TikTok smoothly and efficiently.

Takashi Tezuka, TikTok For Business leader, talks about this business collaboration:

Because competition among online shops is predicted to become fiercer along with the rapid increase of EC demand, TikTok For Business has enhanced collaboration with EC.

According to a 2021 TikTok user survey, TikTok users are significantly more active than users of the three other major platforms are.

This degree of interaction with TikTok is seen in user behavior beyond simply viewing contents. The number of TikTok users purchasing products or services introduced via TikTok has been increasing.

Through this collaboration with BASE, we provide BASE member shops with a smooth and effective way to grow their business using TikTok as TikTok users increase their opportunities to see new products and services.

Statement from Masahito Jinguji, BASE, Inc. Executive Officer & VP of Product

Social media platforms are used increasingly by individuals and small teams to spread their brands and products. This seamless product collaboration between TikTok and BASE makes it possible for individual and small team users of BASE to provide their customers interactive experiences via TikTok. We are very pleased to have this chance to help shop owners attract customers and promote their sales.

Although the impact of this alliance on our business performance is expected to be minor, we believe that it will contribute to the enhancement of our corporate value in the medium to long term. If there are any matters that should be disclosed in the future, we will disclose them promptly.

BASE continues pursuing sales channel expansion for BASE member shops and providing all customers at home and abroad a convenient and attractive online shopping environment.

