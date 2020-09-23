Log in
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - AUD/GBP exchange rate for FY20 Dividend

09/23/2020 | 02:01am EDT

AIM and Media Release 

23 September 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
AUD/GBP exchange rate for FY20 Dividend

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that its maiden dividend of AUD 3.5 cents per share, unfranked (FY20 Dividend) will be converted to British pounds sterling at a AUD/GBP exchange rate of 0.564 as set on the record date of Monday, 21 September 2020.  The FY20 Dividend when denominated in British pounds sterling is therefore GBP 1.974 pence per share.

As announced previously, depositary interest holders will be paid the FY20 Dividend in British pounds sterling for each depositary interest they held on the record date of Monday, 21 September 2020, with the payment date for the FY20 Dividend being Wednesday, 7 October 2020. 

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations
Base Resources Tavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au 

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance.  The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar.  Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company.  Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:  info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800
 


