AIM and Media Release
23 September 2020
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
AUD/GBP exchange rate for FY20 Dividend
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that its maiden dividend of AUD 3.5 cents per share, unfranked (FY20 Dividend) will be converted to British pounds sterling at a AUD/GBP exchange rate of 0.564 as set on the record date of Monday, 21 September 2020. The FY20 Dividend when denominated in British pounds sterling is therefore GBP 1.974 pence per share.
As announced previously, depositary interest holders will be paid the FY20 Dividend in British pounds sterling for each depositary interest they held on the record date of Monday, 21 September 2020, with the payment date for the FY20 Dividend being Wednesday, 7 October 2020.
ENDS.
For further information contact:
|James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations
|UK Media Relations
|Base Resources
|Tavistock Communications
|Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426
|Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
|Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763
|Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
|Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au
|
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
