BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Disclosure under Guidance Note 20 - Equity Derivatives

AIM and Media Release

7 October 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Disclosure under Takeovers Panel Guidance Note 20 - Equity Derivatives

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that it has received the notice extracted in italics below from Regal Funds Management Asia Pte Limited. The notice was provided to the company pursuant to the Australian Takeovers Panel Guidance Note 20 - Equity Derivatives.

06-October-2021

Dear BASE RESOURCES LIMITED,

Disclosure of Long Equity Derivative Positions

We refer to Guidance Note 20: Equity Derivatives (GN20) issued by the Australian Takeovers Panel. Terms not defined in this notice have the meanings given to them in GN20.

GN20 relevantly provides that the non-disclosure of long positions, including long equity derivative positions, may give rise to unacceptable circumstances. Regal Funds Management Asia Pte Limited, as investment manager of Amazon Market Neutral Fund and Zambezi Absolute Return Fund (the Funds), discloses the following information on behalf of the Funds.

Identity of the taker: Amazon Market Neutral Fund Zambezi Absolute Return Fund Relevant security: Ordinary shares in BASE RESOURCES LIMITED Price (including reference price, strike price, option price etc as appropriate): Not applicable

Entry date and number of securities to which the derivative relates: Total number of securities to which derivatives relate as at 04-0ct-2021:4,365,556 (0.37%) Total number of securities to which derivatives relate as at 04-0ct-2021:69,640,271 (5.91%) Type of derivative (e.g. contract for difference, cash settled put or call option): Equity swap Any material changes to information previously disclosed: No information previously disclosed No information previously disclosed Relevant interests in securities: None Long equity derivative positions and relevant interests held by the taker and its associates: The Funds have no other associates with a long equity derivative position or relevant interest in the company Short equity derivative positions that offset physical positions:

None

Short positions of more than 1% that have been acquired after a long position is disclosed, whether by notice or substantial holding notice:



None

Yours sincerely

Greg Laughlin

Chief Executive Officer

Regal Funds Management Asia Pte Limited

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 3, 46 Colin Street

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR

RFC Ambrian Limited

Stephen Allen

Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER

Canaccord Genuity

Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan

Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

