19 August 2020
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
FY20 Full Year Results Investor Webcast
African mineral sands producer and developer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) will host two investor and shareholder webcasts to discuss the company’s FY20 full year results which are scheduled for release on Monday, 24 August 2020.
Base Resources’ Managing Director, Tim Carstens, CFO, Kevin Balloch and GM Marketing, Stephen Hay, will be available to answer questions following a summary of the results.
Participants will be able to ask questions via the messaging function on the webcast platform or via the teleconference line, see details below. Participants using the teleconference line will need to pre-register their details using the teleconference registration URL provided below. Upon registering, participants will receive an email with their unique PIN number and dial in details so that they can join the call on the day without needing to speak with an operator.
Asia Pacific conference call
Date: Monday, 24 August 2020
Time: 9.00am AWST / 11.00am AEST
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zdbceiq9
Teleconference registration URL: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10009484-invite.html
Europe conference call
Date: Monday, 24 August 2020
Time: 4.00pm AWST / 9.00am BST
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z6sqt7r2
Teleconference registration URL: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10009485-invite.html
