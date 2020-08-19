AIM and Media Release

19 August 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

FY20 Full Year Results Investor Webcast

African mineral sands producer and developer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) will host two investor and shareholder webcasts to discuss the company’s FY20 full year results which are scheduled for release on Monday, 24 August 2020.

Base Resources’ Managing Director, Tim Carstens, CFO, Kevin Balloch and GM Marketing, Stephen Hay, will be available to answer questions following a summary of the results.

Participants will be able to ask questions via the messaging function on the webcast platform or via the teleconference line, see details below. Participants using the teleconference line will need to pre-register their details using the teleconference registration URL provided below. Upon registering, participants will receive an email with their unique PIN number and dial in details so that they can join the call on the day without needing to speak with an operator.

Asia Pacific conference call

Date: Monday, 24 August 2020

Time: 9.00am AWST / 11.00am AEST

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zdbceiq9

Teleconference registration URL: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10009484-invite.html

Europe conference call

Date: Monday, 24 August 2020

Time: 4.00pm AWST / 9.00am BST

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z6sqt7r2

Teleconference registration URL: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10009485-invite.html

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

