Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Base Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   AU000000BSE5

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-19 am EDT
18.00 GBX   -1.37%
02:02aBASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Annual Financial Report – period ended 30 June 2022
PR
02:02aBASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY22 Final Dividend – Key dates and information
PR
08/17BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY22 full year results investor webcasts
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY22 Final Dividend – Key dates and information

08/22/2022 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AIM and Media Release 

22 August 2022

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
FY22 Final Dividend – Key dates and information

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) provides the following information about the final dividend of AUD 3.0 cents per share, unfranked (FY22 Final Dividend) announced today.

Key dates

The key dates for the FY22 Final Dividend are as follows:

Event Date
Ex-date Friday, 2 September 2022
Record date
Date of exchange rate used for conversion to GBP		 Monday, 5 September 2022
Announcement of exchange rate and dividend amount in GBP Wednesday, 7 September 2022
Payment date Thursday, 22 September 2022

Payment currency and method

The FY22 Final Dividend has been determined in Australian dollars, but will be paid to depositary interest holders in British pounds sterling.  Cheque will not be offered as a payment method.  Accordingly, the FY22 Final Dividend will be paid by direct credit only.  See below for details about how depositary interest holders may provide or update their banking details. 

The FY22 Final Dividend will be converted to British pounds sterling based on the AUD/GBP exchange rate on the record date (Monday, 5 September 2022).

Conduit foreign income

The FY22 Final Dividend will be wholly paid from conduit foreign income.  Non-Australian resident depositary interest holders will therefore not be subject to any Australian dividend withholding tax on the FY22 Final Dividend.

Depositary interest holder banking and tax information

Dividend payments will be made, and any required withholdings by Base Resources in respect of taxes will be determined, based on applicable information provided to the depositary interest holder trustee, Computershare.  To provide or update their banking details and ensure their other information is up to date, depositary interest holders should visit www.investorcentre.co.uk and register an account or login to an existing account in respect of their holding by 5.00 pm (London time) on Monday, 5 September 2022.

Depositary interest holders may also provide or update their banking details by completing a Dividend Mandate Form and returning that form to Computershare.  Dividend Mandate Forms can be obtained by contacting Computershare:

  • by phone on +44 (0)370 707 4040 between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm (London time) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays); or
  • by email at WebCorres@computershare.co.uk.   

Dividend Mandate Forms should be returned to Computershare by post to:

        Computershare Investor Services PLC
        The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road
        Bristol, BS99 6ZZ
        United Kingdom

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations
Base Resources Tavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au 

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance.  The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar.  Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company.  Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:  info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
02:02aBASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Annual Financial Report – period ended 30 June 2022
PR
02:02aBASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY22 Final Dividend – Key dates and information
PR
08/17BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY22 full year results investor webcasts
PR
08/12BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - 2022 Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement
PR
07/21Base Resources Sees Lower Mineral Sands Production in Fiscal Q4, Sets FY23 Guidance
MT
07/21BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Quarterly Activities Report – June 2022
PR
07/21Base Resources Limited Reports Operational Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
07/21Base Resources Limited Provides Operations Production Guidance for the 2022 and 2023
CI
07/20BASE RESOURCES : Record sales revenue quarter for June 2022
PU
07/20BASE RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report – June 2022
PU
More news