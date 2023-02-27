AIM and Media Release
27 February 2023
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
FY23 Interim Dividend – Key dates and information
African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) provides the following information about the interim dividend of AUD 2.0 cents per share, unfranked (FY23 Interim Dividend) announced today.
Key dates
The key dates for the FY23 Interim Dividend are as follows:
|Event
|Date
|Ex-date
|Friday, 10 March 2023
|Record date
Date of exchange rate used for conversion to GBP
|Monday, 13 March 2023
|Announcement of exchange rate and dividend amount in GBP
|Wednesday, 15 March 2023
|Payment date
|Thursday, 30 March 2023
Payment currency and method
The FY23 Interim Dividend has been determined in Australian dollars, but will be paid to depositary interest holders in British pounds sterling. Cheque will not be offered as a payment method. Accordingly, the FY23 Interim Dividend will be paid by direct credit only. See below for details about how depositary interest holders may provide or update their banking details.
The FY23 Interim Dividend will be converted to British pounds sterling based on the AUD/GBP exchange rate on the record date (Monday, 13 March 2023).
Conduit foreign income
The FY23 Interim Dividend will be wholly paid from conduit foreign income. Non-Australian resident depositary interest holders will therefore not be subject to any Australian dividend withholding tax on the FY23 Interim Dividend.
Depositary interest holder banking and tax information
Dividend payments will be made, and any required withholdings by Base Resources in respect of taxes will be determined, based on applicable information provided to the depositary interest holder trustee, Computershare. To provide or update their banking details and ensure their other information is up to date, depositary interest holders should visit www.investorcentre.co.uk and register an account or login to an existing account in respect of their holding by 5.00 pm (London time) on Monday, 13 March 2023.
Depositary interest holders may also provide or update their banking details by completing a Dividend Mandate Form and returning that form to Computershare. Dividend Mandate Forms can be obtained by contacting Computershare:
- by phone on +44 (0)370 707 4040 between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm (London time) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays); or
- by email at WebCorres@computershare.co.uk.
Dividend Mandate Forms should be returned to Computershare by post to:
Computershare Investor Services PLC
The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road
Bristol, BS99 6ZZ
United Kingdom
