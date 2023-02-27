Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Base Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   AU000000BSE5

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:21 2023-02-24 am EST
12.75 GBX    0.00%
02:02aBASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY23 Half Year Results
PR
02:02aBASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY23 Interim Dividend – Key dates and information
PR
02/20BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY23 half-year results investor webcasts
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY23 Interim Dividend – Key dates and information

02/27/2023 | 02:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AIM and Media Release 

27 February 2023

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
FY23 Interim Dividend – Key dates and information

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) provides the following information about the interim dividend of AUD 2.0 cents per share, unfranked (FY23 Interim Dividend) announced today.

Key dates

The key dates for the FY23 Interim Dividend are as follows:

Event Date
Ex-date Friday, 10 March 2023
Record date
Date of exchange rate used for conversion to GBP		 Monday, 13 March 2023
Announcement of exchange rate and dividend amount in GBP Wednesday, 15 March 2023
Payment date Thursday, 30 March 2023

Payment currency and method

The FY23 Interim Dividend has been determined in Australian dollars, but will be paid to depositary interest holders in British pounds sterling.  Cheque will not be offered as a payment method.  Accordingly, the FY23 Interim Dividend will be paid by direct credit only.  See below for details about how depositary interest holders may provide or update their banking details. 

The FY23 Interim Dividend will be converted to British pounds sterling based on the AUD/GBP exchange rate on the record date (Monday, 13 March 2023).

Conduit foreign income

The FY23 Interim Dividend will be wholly paid from conduit foreign income.  Non-Australian resident depositary interest holders will therefore not be subject to any Australian dividend withholding tax on the FY23 Interim Dividend.

Depositary interest holder banking and tax information

Dividend payments will be made, and any required withholdings by Base Resources in respect of taxes will be determined, based on applicable information provided to the depositary interest holder trustee, Computershare.  To provide or update their banking details and ensure their other information is up to date, depositary interest holders should visit www.investorcentre.co.uk and register an account or login to an existing account in respect of their holding by 5.00 pm (London time) on Monday, 13 March 2023.

Depositary interest holders may also provide or update their banking details by completing a Dividend Mandate Form and returning that form to Computershare.  Dividend Mandate Forms can be obtained by contacting Computershare:

  • by phone on +44 (0)370 707 4040 between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm (London time) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays); or
  • by email at WebCorres@computershare.co.uk.   

Dividend Mandate Forms should be returned to Computershare by post to:

Computershare Investor Services PLC
The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road
Bristol, BS99 6ZZ
United Kingdom

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australia media queries UK media queries
Citadel Magnus Tavistock Communications
Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Tel: +61 (8) 6160 4900  Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance.  The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya, is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar and is conducting exploration in Tanzania.  Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company.  Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:  info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000
 


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
02:02aBASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY23 Half Year Results
PR
02:02aBASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY23 Interim Dividend – Key dates and information
PR
02/20BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY23 half-year results investor webcasts
PR
02/07BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - 121 Mining Investment Cape Town
PR
01/24Base Resources Limited - Quarterly Activities Report, December 2022
AQ
01/24BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Quarterly Activities Report – December 2022
PR
01/24Base Resources Limited Announces Sales Results for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2022
CI
01/24Base Resources Limited Reports Production Results for the Quarter Ended 31 December 202..
CI
01/24Base Resources Limited Provides Production Guidance for the Financial Year 2023
CI
01/24Base Resources : Consistent production in December quarter
PU
More news