  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Base Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   AU000000BSE5

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:08 2023-02-17 am EST
12.25 GBX    0.00%
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY23 half-year results investor webcasts
PR
02/07BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - 121 Mining Investment Cape Town
PR
01/24Base Resources Limited - Quarterly Activities Report, December 2022
AQ
Summary 
Summary

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY23 half-year results investor webcasts

02/20/2023 | 02:02am EST
AIM and Media Release 

20 February 2023

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
FY23 half-year results investor webcasts

African mineral sands producer and developer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) will host two investor and shareholder webcasts to discuss the company’s FY23 half-year results which are scheduled for release on Monday, 27 February 2023. 

The company's results will be presented by Base Resources’ Managing Director, Tim Carstens, Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Balloch, and General Manager - Marketing, Stephen Hay, who will each also be available to answer questions following the presentation.

Details for the webcasts are below.  Participants will be able to ask questions via the messaging function on the webcast platform or via the teleconference line.  Participants proposing to use the teleconference line will need to pre-register their details using the teleconference registration URL provided below.  After registering, participants will receive an email with their unique PIN and dial-in details so that they can join the call on the day without needing to speak to an operator.

Asia Pacific webcast

Europe webcast

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations
Base Resources Tavistock Communications
Tel: +61 8 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Mobile: +61 488 093 763 Tel: +44 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au 

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance.  The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar.  Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company.  Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:  info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000
 


© PRNewswire 2023
