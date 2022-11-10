Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Base Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   AU000000BSE5

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-09 am EST
15.00 GBX    0.00%
02:36aBASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Inaugural Sustainability Report
PR
11/09Base Resources : 2022 Sustainability Report and Databook released
PU
11/01BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Inaugural Sustainability Report

11/10/2022 | 02:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AIM and Media Release

10 November 2022

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Inaugural Sustainability Report

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) is pleased to advise that it has today released its Sustainability Report, Sustainability Databook and Modern Slavery Statement for the year ended 30 June 2022.

The Sustainability Report, the Sustainability Databook and the Modern Slavery Statement are each available on the company’s website (https://baseresources.com.au/sustainability/sustainability-reporting/).

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations
Base Resources Tavistock Communications
Tel: +61 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Mobile: +61 488 093 763 Tel: +44 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au 

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance.  The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar.  Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company.  Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:  info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
02:36aBASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Inaugural Sustainability Report
PR
11/09Base Resources : 2022 Sustainability Report and Databook released
PU
11/01BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder
PR
10/27BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - 2022 LTIP cycle performance rights
PR
10/26BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting
PR
10/26Base Resources : Record revenue to cost of sales quarter for September 2022
PU
10/25BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Quarterly Activities Report – September 2022
PR
10/25Base Resources Limited Provides Production Guidance for the 2023 Financial Year
CI
10/25Base Resources Limited Announces Sales Results for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2022
CI
10/25Base Resources Limited Reports Production Results for the Quarter Ended 30 September 20..
CI
More news