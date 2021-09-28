Log in
    BSE   AU000000BSE5

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

09/28/2021 | 02:03am EDT
AIM and Media Release 

28 September 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate (UBS) that, on 23 September 2021, UBS reduced its voting power in Base Resources by 6,997,937 ordinary shares. 

Base Resources understands that, as at 23 September 2021, UBS had a relevant interest in 58,593,363 ordinary shares, representing 4.97% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies on that date.

The decrease in UBS’s relevant interest was the net result of the disposal and acquisition of ordinary shares on and from 12 June 2020.

UBS disposed of a total of 10,243,527 shares for an average price of A$0.264 per share between 12 June 2020 and 23 September 2021.  It acquired 3,245,590 shares for an average price of A$0.288 per share over the same period.  

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company’s website:  www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations
Base Resources Tavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au 

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance.  The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar.  Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company.  Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:  info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000


© PRNewswire 2021
