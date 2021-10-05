AIM and Media Release

5 October 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from FIL Limited that, as at 1 October 2021, it and FIL Investments International (FIL) had increased their voting power in Base Resources to 113,753,581 ordinary shares, representing 9.66% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

FIL’s interest in 113,753,581 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Holder of interest Nature of interest Registered holder of shares Number of ordinary shares FIL Investments International Investment Discretion / Voting Power BROWN BROS HARRIMN

LTD LUX (C) 1,912,642 BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN AND CO 2,523,077 JP MORGAN, BOURNEMOUTH (C) 109,317,862

The increase in FIL’s holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the net result of the acquisition and disposal of ordinary shares, in each case, on and from 16 September 2021.

FIL acquired 28,838,252 shares for an average price of A$0.279 per share between 28 September 2021 and 1 October 2021. It disposed 162,791 shares for an average price of A$0.278 per share on 16 September 2021 and 17 September 2021.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company’s website: www.baseresources.com.au.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

