    BSE   AU000000BSE5

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

10/05/2021 | 05:50am EDT
AIM and Media Release 

5 October 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from FIL Limited that, as at 1 October 2021, it and FIL Investments International (FIL) had increased their voting power in Base Resources to 113,753,581 ordinary shares, representing 9.66% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

FIL’s interest in 113,753,581 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Holder of interest Nature of interest Registered holder of shares Number of ordinary shares
FIL Investments International Investment Discretion / Voting Power BROWN BROS HARRIMN
LTD LUX (C)		 1,912,642
BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN AND CO 2,523,077
JP MORGAN, BOURNEMOUTH (C) 109,317,862

The increase in FIL’s holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the net result of the acquisition and disposal of ordinary shares, in each case, on and from 16 September 2021.   

FIL acquired 28,838,252 shares for an average price of A$0.279 per share between 28 September 2021 and 1 October 2021.  It disposed 162,791 shares for an average price of A$0.278 per share on 16 September 2021 and 17 September 2021.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company’s website:  www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations
Base Resources Tavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au 

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance.  The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar.  Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company.  Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:  info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000
 


© PRNewswire 2021
